6 Chicago Bulls Who Are Not Expected to be On the Roster Next Season

Take an aspirin, grab a heating pad, and lie down on the couch. Chicago Bulls fans can finally rest, as another painful season has officially come to an end.

The 2025-26 campaign is going to be remembered as a complete disaster. But the good news is that it was a big enough mess to finally lead to legitimate change. Front office leadership is due for a complete overhaul, and the new brass will inherit a cleaner slate than it may seem. Not only is the organization potentially in line to have two first-round picks this summer, but they also control all their future first-rounders for the foreseeable future.

Equally as important, the books are very light heading into this summer. A total of six players are expected to hit unrestricted free agency, meaning a new front office will have plenty of room to immediately make this roster its own. Speaking of which, as we get our ducks in a row for a busy offseason, let's review which six players are eligible to walk in the coming months. We'll also briefly discuss who we should expect to see in uniform to start 2026-27.

Who Can Walk?

Apr 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts to a call during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Anfernee Simons

Coming over in the Nikola Vucevic trade from the Boston Celtics, Anfernee Simons' time in a Chicago Bulls uniform was brief. He only appeared in six games due to the flare-up of a fractured wrist from the preseason. A very talented offensive player with a 38.1 percent clip from downtown over his career, Simons will likely be a coveted asset in free agency this summer.

Could a new front office attempt to re-sign him? It's possible, as his offensive fit next to Josh Giddey is decent on paper. But the far more likely outcome is that a contending team swoops in to add Simons. The former Trail Blazers guard showed this season that he can be a very valuable piece of a winning team, especially since he is seemingly willing to embrace whatever role is asked of him.

Collin Sexton

The truth is that Collin Sexton played pretty good basketball over his 26 contests. The veteran averaged 17.5 points while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from distance. Likewise, similar to Simons, Sexton showed both in Charlotte and Chicago that he is very comfortable taking on a sixth man role. Add in his relentless hustle on both ends, and he likely did enough to convince a guard-needy team to bring him into the fold.

If Arturas Karnisovas were still in office, there is likely a very good chance Sexton sticks around. He is the kind of high-character, experienced guy that this brain trust wrongly prioritized near the end of their tenure. It's hard to imagine a new front office going down the same lane, though. If Sexton didn't make a whole lot of sense for the Bulls at the trade deadline, he sure doesn't make much sense for them as they start over completely.

The only way I could see Sexton returning is if the Bulls sign him for cheap in hopes of flipping him down the road. However, if they were going to do that with anyone, I'd imagine Simons would be first on the list.

Zach Collins

Notorious for their injury trouble, the Chicago Bulls were never going to be the franchise that kept Zach Collins healthy. The big man has struggled to stay on the court for the entirety of his career, and this only continued after he made his way to Chicago at the 2024-25 trade deadline. He appeared in 28 games last season before suiting up for only 10 contests in 2025-26. A wrist injury kept him out for the first two months of the season, only for him to suffer a foot injury shortly after his return.

When Collins played – albeit in a limited sample size – he looked like a borderline starter. There is no denying his offensive versatility, as well as the physicality he's willing to bring to the floor. Nevertheless, as strapped for size as this current Bulls roster is, I can't imagine a new front office coming in and betting on Collins' injury history.

Guerschon Yabusele

Guerschon Yabusele was arguably the Bulls' strangest deadline acquisition. They moved off Dalen Terry for the veteran big man, who also waived his player option for the 2025 season in order to make it work. He proceeded to become a staple of the rotation the rest of the way, playing just under 25 minutes a night.

To Yabusele's credit, he made the most of the increased playing time in Chicago. The undersized and stocky big man averaged 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists a night. He also shot 38.3 percent from long range. Again, had the front office been the same, I wouldn't have been shocked if Yabusele got another deal with the Bulls. But it's hard to imagine that will be the case now. Especially with a move back overseas apparently on the table for Yabusele, I have to imagine he's either hungry for a contender or a bigger payday than Chicago would offer.

Nick Richards

Nick Richards may be entering NBA journeyman territory. After starting his career in Charlotte, the big man found himself in Phoenix for roughly a year. They proceeded to flip him at this deadline to Milwaukee, who immediately sent him to Chicago in exchange for young forward Ousmane Dieng.

Richards can fill a need. He has a relatively imposing six-foot-eleven frame with good above-the-rim athleticism. Is he the best roll man? No. Is he the best shot-blocker? Nope. But Richards has the tools to be a serviceable backup center, especially if paired with the right facilitator in the backcourt. The Bulls could always look to re-sign him simply for depth purposes, as Jalen Smith is the only big man under contract for next season. However, it feels more plausible that he signs a one-year deal elsewhere.

Mouhamadou Gueye

The Chicago Bulls were carrying an open roster spot after they decided to waive Jaden Ivey. While they appeared destined to stay at 14 until the conclusion of the season, they officially gave Mouhamadou Gueye a rest-of-season deal with three games left to go.

Look, there isn't much to say here. This was essentially the team rewarding Gueye for some solid G-League play. Not to mention, they needed healthy bodies down the stretch. The only way Gueye likely returns is on a two-way deal. In reality, though, he will likely continue his career somewhere in the G League.

Who Could Stick Around?

Apr 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Of the nine players who are currently under contract for next season, one could technically join the free agency mix. Leonard Miller has a team option for the 2026-27 campaign. Regardless, even with a new brain trust coming in, it sure feels like Miller has done enough in recent weeks to warrant that modest contract. He averaged 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in his final 18 games with the team this season.

Full list of players for 2026-27:

Josh Giddey

Patrick Williams

Isaac Okoro

Jalen Smith

Tre Jones

Rob Dillingham

Matas Buzelis

Noa Essengue

Leonard Miller

Of course, it's going to be up to new management to decide if this entire group deserves to stick around. The Patrick Williams contract, in particular, feels like something an eager executive could try to get rid of sooner rather than later. One also has to wonder if Tre Jones will remain part of the plans. The guard played some fantastic basketball this season and drew trade interest at the deadline. Could he be dangled on the market again this summer by a new front office that's looking to leave its own mark?

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