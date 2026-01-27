Bulls' Matas Buzelis is Headed Back to All-Star Weekend, But Declined Dunk Contest

The Chicago Bulls will have a representative at All-Star Weekend.

Matas Buzelis is headed back to the NBA's big event after the league officially named him to the Rising Stars roster. The mini-tournament consists of four teams made up of the top up-and-coming talent. This year's player pool consists of 11 sophomores, 10 rookies, and seven G-League standouts. The first and second-year talent will be split up between three teams, while the fourth team will be made up entirely of G League players.

Buzelis – who is averaging 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks (12th in NBA) – will now wait to see who he will suit up alongside. Honorary coaches Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracey McGrady will draft their squads on Tuesday. The draft will be streamed on NBC's Peacock at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Nevertheless, as special as the opportunity may be, it's nothing new for Buzelis. Not only did the forward earn an invite to the event as an injury replacement in 2025, but he actually suited up as part of the G-League squad in 2024. Buzelis was part of the developmental Ignite team that season, opting to go the pro route over college.

While Buzelis was already viewed as a potential top pick before the 2024 All-Star Weekend, he only helped his case on the league's biggest stage. He actually drilled the game-winning shot against the Rising Stars squad that had Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller. The Hornets' No. 2 overall pick, Miller, was defending him as he hit a nasty turnaround baseline jumper to give his team the victory.

Matas Buzelis of the @nbagleague Ignite wins it ‼️



Team Detlef advances to the #PaniniRisingStars Championship and will face Team Jalen 🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/eqErAqx8lw — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024

Still, Buzelis' All-Star Weekend experience runs even deeper. The forward was also invited in 2024 to be a participant in the iconic Slam Dunk Contest. Unfortunately, the youngster struggled to knock down his first dunk of the evening, resulting in a first-round loss.

Fans wondered whether or not the underwhelming performance could motivate the high-flying Buzelis to give it another shot. Well, they got their answer shortly after Buzelis was named to his third Rising Stars event.

Will Matas Buzelis Do the Dunk Contest?

Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Matas Buzelis (14) competes in the slam dunk competition during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Redemption will have to wait.

Despite already being in Los Angeles for the festivities, Matas Buzelis confirmed on Monday that he will stick with only one event. The Bulls' leading dunker did apparently receive an invite to seek revenge, but he politely declined, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.

'I'm trying to listen to my body," Buzelis told reporters, including Will Gottlieb of CHGO. "Hopefully, I get invited again another year because I would love to do it."

For what it's worth, the Bulls do have one of the NBA's most jam-packed schedules in the lead-up to this year's All-Star break. They are about to play a rare four games in five days, which will include an even more rare three straight games against the same opponent. Already scheduled for a mini-series against the Heat to end this month, the NBA added on a third meeting between the two after their previous battle was postponed due to floor conditions on January 8.

Overall, the Bulls still have ten games on the calendar before they get their much-needed break. Add in the Rising Stars competition, and it's hard to blame Buzelis for giving his legs some extra rest.