Caleb Williams Did His Best Michael Jordan Impression on Epic Fourth Down Conversion

Jumpman, meet the Iceman!

The Chicago Bears pulled off one of the most miraculous playoff wins the city has ever seen on Saturday night. Down 21-9 heading into the fourth quarter against their long-time rivals, they did what they do best and stormed all the way back. They scored 25 points in the final frame to win 31-27 and end the Green Bay Packers' season.

Any comeback of that magnitude takes a team effort, but there is no question that quarterback Caleb Williams stood out among the rest. The emerging superstar put together an incredible final 15 minutes, throwing for two touchdowns and a huge two-point conversion. He also kept a crucial possession alive with arguably one of the best throws in postseason history!

With 5:37 left in the game, the Bears were stuck in their own territory on 4th and 8. They were down 27-16 and desperately needed a conversion to keep their comeback hopes alive, and Williams ensured they got just that. As the pocket started to collapse, Williams rolled right. A Packers defender proceeded to dive for his legs, grabbing onto his foot. Williams then jumped in the air and sent a ridiculous pass perfectly into the hands of Rome Odunze for nearly a 20-yard gain.

I am sure many of you have seen the epic play by this point, but have you seen the angle that shows Williams doing his best Michael Jordan impression!?

Popular account NFL Memes plugged in the Chicago Bulls' iconic intro music before overlaying the even more iconic Jumpman logo over Williams' stretched out body. It's almost a perfect match.

Check it out:

4th down, season on the line and Caleb Williams hit the Jordan Jumpman logo in Chicago 🔥 pic.twitter.com/urAVorJfbV — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) January 11, 2026

For what it's worth, this isn't the first time folks have noticed the similarities. Known for his unconventional throws and out-of-the-ordinary creativity, Williams has come close to mimicking Michael Jordan's famous pose before. In fact, the popular Chicago-owned business Obvious Shirts created a whole line of merch that plays on the comparison. You can find hats, shirts, and hoodies with an orange silhouette of Williams, and many also play on recognizable Jordan merch with CALEB written over the logo.

To be sure, no one is ready to throw Williams in any GOAT conversations. But he sure knows how to look the part! Not to mention, if he can keep this incredible season going, there is no question that a Super Bowl run would immediately put him on a short list of Chicago legends.