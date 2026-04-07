Chicago Bulls Already Off to a Promising Start in Search for Next Front Office Face

The Chicago Bulls will continue to go down an unprecedented path.

Firing Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley on Monday afternoon was an atypical decision by the organization's ownership. Not only was it surprising to see them make the move before the official end of the regular season, but they did so after only six years of service. Should the decision still have been made far sooner? Of course. But the Bulls have been notorious for their blind loyalty.

John Paxson was at the center of the franchise from 2003 to 2020. Jerry Krause was in charge from 1984 until Paxson took command. In other words, this will be only the third leading front office executive for the Bulls since the early 80s.

As of now, the list of potential candidates is purely speculative. But the method the Bulls will use to find their new top executive has reportedly been decided. In another rare move, President Michael Reinsdorf revealed on Tuesday that the Bulls to hire outside help to lead the hunt.

“Yesterday, I got about 60 people texting me they wanted the job. I’m not going to do it that way," Reinsdorf laughed. "We are going to hire a search firm. I also had about 20 search firms reach out to me. But we are going to hire a search firm who is going to help us cast a wide net.”

Reinsdorf doubled down on the importance of seeking outside consulting, stressing that he believes this is going to be a very different search than the one the team went through in 2020:

“We didn’t hire a search firm last time. I think this process is going to be very different. I think we will talk to more people and get a better understanding of what some other organizations do," Reinsdorf said. "What things do they do right, what things do they do wrong? How can we get better? I think hiring a search firm is going to be really helpful because they’re going to be able to find all the people out there who I probably would have never found.”

Chicago Bulls Thinking Outside the Box

Oct 2, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan (right) speaks with Bulls president and chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Firing Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley was only Step 1 of a long process for the Chicago Bulls. This decision will ultimately mean nothing if ownership can not land on the right face to take control of the organization. Fans learned this the hard way in 2020 after the dismissal of the GarPax regime.

Speaking of which, Reinsdorf led that search and was the one to ultimately decide on Karnisovas as the executive VP of basketball operations. The decision was praised at the time, as Karnisovas' reputation was rather strong as the No. 2 for an emerging Denver Nuggets team. However, the future obviously proved far bleaker than many expected, and Reinsdorf has seemingly come to terms with that.

Look, ownership has played its own destructive role in the irrelevance of this franchise. But the truth is, they remain the only ones who can solve the problem. By choosing to finally accept that they are not the smartest ones in the room, they are at least attempting to put their best foot forward. It's the kind of mature decision that suggests a far more honest dedication to getting things right.

The swallowing of pride is going to have to continue, however, for this to be successful. The whole point of going this route is to listen to the feedback and trust the opinion of the new people in the room. Chicago has to be careful about putting severe restrictions on the firm and who they are eligible to bring in. Reinsdorf made very clear during his conversation on Tuesday that the hope is for Billy Donovan to stick around. There is no question this could be the first obstacle they face, as they would essentially rule out any candidate who wants to bring in their own head coach. Of course, whether or not Donovan does plan to stay is something that remains unclear.

Nevertheless, there is no denying that the Bulls' desire to hire a search firm is an overwhelming positive for now. Especially as a franchise known to hire within and limit their pool of candidates, this feels like the kind of decision that could legitimately lead to better results. Keep those fingers crossed, Bulls fans.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news