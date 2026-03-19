The Chicago Bulls will continue to be without their best defender on Thursday night.

As they prepare to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center, superstar guard Donovan Mitchell has been downgraded to questionable. The All-Star is dealing with an eye contusion following his team's win over the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week. If the Cavaliers do have Mitchell sit out, it will be only his eighth missed game of the season.

Mitchell has put together one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 28.0 points, 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. He's also shooting a career-high 47.9 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from downtown on 9.2 attempts a night. Mitchell has plenty of experience beating up on the Bulls' lackluster defense, though Chicago did shockingly pull off the upset in their last meeting. Despite Mitchell's 32 points, the Bulls won 127-111 in December after having three players score 20+ points.

If Mitchell can't go tonight, that should make the Bulls feel that much better about not having their top defender available. Isaac Okoro has remained sidelined with his lingering knee soreness. The Bulls initially scratched him from the lineup ahead of their meeting with the Warriors on March 10. While the team hasn't necessarily suggested that it's anything serious, his prolonged absence is certainly starting to raise some eyebrows.

Dec 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) passes the ball away from Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

At the same time, with Chicago essentially out of the postseason picture entirely, perhaps they are simply operating out of an abundance of caution. They seem prepared to do that tonight with big man Jalen Smith. Dealing with a calf issue for the last month-plus, the Bulls have listed Smith as questionable for injury management purposes. With this being the backend of a back-to-back set, it feels likely Smith will ultimately sit or be heavily restricted. For what it's worth, the Bulls did hold him out of their last back-to-back on the West Coast trip.

Speaking of big men, the Cavs will for sure be without Jarrett Allen, who will now miss his seventh straight game with a knee injury. Not having him on the floor should at least help open up some driving lanes for the Bulls' guards. To be sure, Evan Mobley is more than capable of deterring shots, but the Cavs' defense is at its best with those two protecting the rim. They have allowed the sixth-fewest points in the paint this season largely because of that frontcourt duo.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Collin Sexton – PROBABLE (leg)

Jalen Smith – QUESTIONABLE (injury management)

Isaac Okoro – OUT (knee)

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Donovan Mitchell – QUESTIONABLE (eye)

Jarrett Allen – OUT (knee)

Craig Porter Jr. – OUT (groin)

Tyrese Proctor – OUT (quad)

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