Chicago Bulls Fake Trade Grades (2.0): Anthony Davis for Cheap? Coby White to a Rival

Keep the fake Chicago Bulls trades coming!

Off to another mediocre start and stashed with a large number of expiring contracts, the organization has become one of the most popular teams to discuss ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Of course, this has led to a nearly endless supply of fake trades, which we all know fans love sinking their teeth into.

While I will continue to come up with my own proposals over the next few weeks, I thought it wouldn't hurt to start grading some of the more interesting (for good or bad reasons) fake deals on the internet. We started this up earlier in the week, so be sure to check out the 1.0 version if you haven't already.

The Athletic's Coby White Trade

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie put together a few deals that he would love to see ahead of the deadline, and one included the Chicago Bulls doing business with a long-time division rival.

In this transaction, he has Coby White headed north to the Detroit Pistons in return for strictly draft capital. I'll drop the details and my grade below, but I encourage you to read his explanation (paywall) for more context on why he believes this is a worthwhile trade.

TRADE GRADE: B-

Many are probably wondering if that grade is a typo, but I genuinely think this would be a solid return for the 25-year-old guard. While there is no question that the Bulls value White highly, they have likely run into a very familiar and frustrating problem. Time and again, we have seen this front office hold onto assets too long and diminish their value. White has very likely reached that point for multiple reasons.

First of all, the contract situation can not be ignored. He may be on an incredibly cost-effective deal right now, but that is going to change in a matter of months. Any team that is acquiring him has to do so with the confidence that they can re-sign him in the summer, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent. And previous rumors suggest that White will not come cheap! The guard is reportedly seeking $30+ million a year, which does fall in line with what other players like him received in recent years.

Secondly, White's injury trouble is an easy thing for interested parties to point out. Chicago was surely hoping that he would come out this season and look like a borderline All-Star with career-high marks. Is it still possible that he reaches that point in the coming weeks as he regains health? Sure. But his recent production has dipped, and we have already seen his calf injury flare up once this season.

For contending teams, the whole point of acquiring White now, rather than waiting to go after him in free agency, is to get the most out of him come the playoffs. If they are concerned about that happening, the price is only going to diminish.

So ... how does the trade return sound now? I know the Pistons' pick appears destined to sit in the back of the first round, but an additional first-rounder still means a lot for a franchise looking to stash young talent. Second-round selections have also become rather undervalued in the eyes of the public. With so many first-rounders already dealt, second-rounders have become a lot more meaningful in the trade market. The Bulls are also slightly limited in second-round capital right now, and the prospect pool has only become deeper in recent years.

Would I like to see the Bulls grab a more valuable first? Yes, or I would push hard for the Pistons to include someone like Jaden Ivey. But three picks for an expiring White may very well be one of the better offers Chicago receives in the lead-up to February 5.

Sam Quinn's Anthony Davis Trade

Sam Quinn and Yossi Gozlan of the Third Apron sat down to pitch some trade ideas on a recent episode of the Third Apron. One transaction they both could envision the Bulls pursuing centered around Anthony Davis, who we all know has been tied to the organization plenty this season.

Indeed, once the Mavericks moved on from front office leader Nico Harrison, Davis immediately became one of the NBA's most talked-about trade chips. The Bulls reportedly held internal discussions about a possible pursuit but ultimately decided not to entertain a Davis trade. But we all know a lot can change when the reality of the deadline strikes!

Here is what Quinn and Gozlan pitched ...

TRADE GRADE: C+

Look, there is no denying that Anthony Davis makes the Chicago Bulls A LOT better. He would be the most talented player they have had in the building in years, and he would legitimately give them someone to build a potential contender around over the next few seasons.

Let's also not fail to consider the incredibly low price they would be paying for someone with his resume: Two expiring contracts and one of the worst contracts in the NBA. Patrick Williams still has three guaranteed years left at $18.0 million a season. Getting off that kind of money in the same transaction as landing a true superstar is a win.

Why not give it an A, then? Be real. You know why!

While Davis is a superstar player, he is among the most unreliable in the NBA. The big man is constantly battling injury trouble and has failed to appear in more than 62 games in six of the last seven seasons. He's even battling a serious injury as we speak (type?). The big man sustained torn ligaments in his hand that required multiple opinions. While it was ultimately decided that Davis would not need surgery, he is expected to be out for at least the next six weeks.

In other words, the Bulls would mainly be acquiring him with 2026-27 in mind. The good news is that they would then have the rest of the deadline and offseason to potentially build a contender around him. The bad news is that ... well ... this front office would have to be trusted to build a contender on the fly! Who has much faith in that?

We also have to factor in his absurdly high price tag. Davis is in the first year of a three-year, $175.4 million deal. Is Chicago one of the few teams in a position to add that kind of money relatively easily? Yes, but that doesn't mean they should! The organization just accumulated this flexibility, and immediately giving it all up on a win-now, often-injured asset feels like a massive risk.

Perhaps things would be different if we knew they had a star running mate for the 32-year-old. We don't. As great as Josh Giddey has been when healthy this season, whether or not he's a true No. 2 remains a real question.