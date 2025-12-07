Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Ayo Dosunmu Back? Missing Isaac Okoro, Warriors Down Two Stars, More

Slowly but surely, the Chicago Bulls are regaining health.

Coby White and Zach Collins were both able to return to the floor for the team's previous meeting with the Indiana Pacers on a minutes restriction. By all accounts, each made it out of the battle unscathed and will see their workload slightly increased this evening against the Golden State Warriors.

For what it's worth, White played 26 minutes and scored 22 points on 9-12 showing from the charity stripe against Indiana, while Zach Collins played 21 minutes and had 8 points with 6 rebounds in what was his season debut. Particularly with the Bulls in the thick of a six-game losing streak, boosted minutes for both could be key in finally snapping that streak.

White remains easily the Bulls' most talented and versatile scorer, which they will undoubtedly need against the Warriors' third-ranked defense. As for Collin, he provides a level of defensive physicality that this group has desperately lacked.

The Bulls could also welcome back Ayo Dosunmu, who is currently listed as "questionable" a few hours before tip-off. He missed only his third game of the season on Friday. Before that, the guard had scored at least 15 points in three consecutive games. He's been one of the most efficient scorers in the game this season, and his ability to burn teams in transition could come up big against a slower-paced Warriors team.

Dec 1, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

With that said, head coach Billy Donovan is still planning for another game where he will be down multiple rotation players. Isaac Okoro has technically been upgraded this week, but he is still doubtful for this evening. This lingering back injury has forced him to miss the past seven games. Clearly, the team's best defender, there is no question that his absence has been felt as the Bulls struggle to contain some of the league's lower-ranked offenses.

Jalen Smith is also having some trouble getting back onto the floor. Despite previously seeing his status upgraded to questionable earlier this week, the backup big man has come into these past two games as doubtful. He's been rehabbing a hamstring injury. Tre Jones also joined him on the injury report ahead of the Bulls' meeting with Brooklyn with an ankle sprain. The guard has been one of the Bulls' most reliable ballhandlers this season, most recently dropping 20 points on 7-10 shooting against a stiff Orlando defense.

The good news for the Bulls, however, is that Golden State is dealing with its own bumps and bruises. Stephen Curry remains sidelined, while Draymond Green has also been ruled out of his second consecutive game. Golden State is coming into the United Center with tired legs, as well. The team is less than 24 hours removed from visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers and pulling off a surprising 99-94 victory.

Nevertheless, Jimmy Butler is probable for this matchup with his former team and could undoubtedly have a field day with this defense. Chicago has held the sixth-worst defense in the NBA over their last 15 games. Stacey King could be calling him Jimmy G Buckets (the "Get" stands for Gets) by the second quarter.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Coby White – PROBABLE (calf)

Zach Collins – PROBABLE (wrist)

Dalen Terry – PROBABLE (calf)

Patrick Williams – PROBABLE (wrist)

Ayo Dosunmu – QUESTIONABLE (thumb)

Isaac Okoro – DOUBTFUL (back)

Tre Jones – DOUBTFUL (ankle)

Jalen Smith – DOUBTFUL (hamstring)

Kevin Huerter – OUT (adductor)





Golden State Warriors injury Report

Jimmy Butler – PROBABLE (knee)

Seth Curry – PROBABLE (toe)

Steph Curry – OUT (quad)

Draymond Green – OUT (foot)

Al Horford – OUT (sciatica)

Alex Toohey – OUT (knee)