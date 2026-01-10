Chicago Bulls Injury Report: A Big Jalen Smith Update, Dallas Missing Multiple Guys

A banged-up Chicago Bulls team got a little extra rest coming into tonight's meeting with the Dallas Mavericks.

Originally set to suit up on Thursday night against the Miami Heat, weather conditions in Chicago led to a shocking postponement. They were able to put the two days off to good use, upgrading Jalen Smith on the injury report for the first time since his concussion.

The backup big man left the team's meeting with Charlotte after 15 minutes of action. It was his third start in a row for a Bulls team trying a new double-big look without either Josh Giddey or Coby White on the floor. A major part of their previous two victories, his exit from the game was followed by a full-blown collapse and loss. The Bulls have gone on to lose each of their next two games without Smith, as well.

To be sure, Smith's status hasn't been the only reason the Bulls have fallen into another losing streak, but it sure hasn't helped. The reserve has put together one of the best seasons of his career thus far, averaging 9.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in just 17.7 minutes a night. He's also fit remarkably well into this team's uptempo style of play, running and spacing the floor incredibly well. It's ultimately why Donovan made a concerted effort to keep him a main part of the rotation despite the return of Zach Collins a few weeks back.

Smith was initially listed as questionable coming into the day, but he is now probable after getting shots up at shootaround, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. While I suppose we can't rule out the team limiting his minutes tonight, the fact that it was a concussion and not a soft tissue injury should bode well for the big man receiving his normal workload.

Speaking of shootaround, Kevin Huerter was also seen getting shots up ahead of tonight's meeting with Dallas. Another player who has been a key part of Chicago's "bench mob" this season, he is listed as questionable with back tightness. Huerter has moved into the starting lineup for the last two games in place of Smith. If he is able to go, I'd expect him to reclaim his spot in the second unit.

As for the Dallas Mavericks, they come into the United Center with a far less optimistic injury report. After finding a nice groove and playing in 15 of the team's past 19 games, the injury bug bit Anthony Davis again. The big man is now dealing with a hand injury that could require surgery.

To make matters worse, the Mavericks are also without starting forward PJ Washington and bench guard Brandon Williams. In other words, the NBA's 28th-ranked offense will be without three of their Top 6 leading scorers.

Jalen Smith – PROBABLE (concussion)

Kevin Huerter – QUESTIONABLE (back)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (wrist)



Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Anthony Davis – OUT (hand)

Dereck Lively II – OUT (foot)

PJ Washginton – OUT (ankle)

Brandon Williams – OUT (illness)

Dante Exum – OUT (knee)

Kyrie Irving – OUT (knee)