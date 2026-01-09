Why the Anthony Davis Injury News Could Impact the Chicago Bulls' Trade Plans

The NBA trade deadline may have just experienced a massive shake-up.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Anthony Davis has sustained ligament damage in his left hand. While it's unclear how much time the big man will miss, surgery is reportedly on the table. Charania notes that there is a "real chance" he is sidelined through the February 5 deadline and could miss multiple months.

The news comes in the wake of Davis emerging as one of the most talked-about names in the trade market. After ownership decided to move on from front office leader Nico Harrison, reports surfaced that they may look to move Davis and retool around No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. Davis' market did not necessarily take off, but multiple teams did emerge as possible suitors, including the Chicago Bulls.

To be clear, the bulk of the Davis-to-Chicago talk was speculative. Many saw the organization's stockpile of expiring contracts, their clear need for star talent, and Davis' hometown roots as reason enough to connect the two sides. It wasn't until an ESPN report shared that Chicago had internal discussions about Davis that there was some real meat on the bones – even though that report also stated the team was not ready to make that big of a splash.

Nevertheless, the Bulls have remained a popular name for the franchise. While other teams have undoubtedly received more buzz, the NBA's failure to have any real idea of the Bulls' plan has left the door open. The fact of the matter is that the Bulls have never shown a willingness to take a step back and sell off assets in the way many believe they should this season.

Will this injury finally slam the door shut, though? Again, pursuing someone like Davis has never felt like the right move at the right time, and he now wouldn't even be available to help the Bulls organization pursue their precious Play-In run. Unless some news suddenly breaks that he can continue to play, I can't imagine we see much Davis chatter in the lead-up to the deadline.

However, this isn't the only potential fallout from the Davis news. With most suitors potentially backing out on the big man, a whole new door could open up for Chicago in the coming weeks.

Anthony Davis Injury News Could Help Chicago Bulls

Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to pass against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Over the last 24 hours, the Atlanta Hawks have become even more interested in Anthony Davis.

The team was tied to the big man for weeks, and many wondered if they could try to use Trae Young in a potential deal. However, Dallas seemed to have no interest in adding Young, which meant the Hawks were going to have to find another home for the All-Star guard. The team did exactly that on Thursday afternoon, sending Young to the Washington Wizards. Right on cue, the Davis rumors were elevated.

Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports reiterated that the Hawks have long been drawn to Davis and plan to keep him on their radar as the deadline approaches. Shams Charania leaned in even harder on ESPN, stating that they do plan to pursue Davis with their newfound financial flexibility. Well ... how about now?

I guess it's possible that the Hawks still view Davis as a worthwhile investment for the future, but it's hard to imagine they remain as eager to land him after this update. As if the injury history wasn't already a concern, they would now be trading for someone who is actively recovering from ligament damage.

Indeed, this sure makes it feel as if the Hawks could shift their trade deadline focus. They have already been connected to the Chicago Bulls' Coby White in recent weeks, and they may now be even more inclined to go down that path. While White has experienced some of his own bumps in the road this season, his injury concern is far less severe. Likewise, he is another player who could come in and immediately fill an important role for this rotation.

Dec 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Most may agree with the decision to move White, but there is no doubt that the Hawks are still giving up a talented shooter and playmaker. White can come in and provide similarly efficient shooting from long range, and he's more than familiar with an offense that likes to play as fast as the Hawks do. It also doesn't hurt that the Hawks have players like Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to help cover up some of his defensive struggles.

If there is any team that can acquire White and not worry too much about his impending unrestricted free agency, it's Atlanta after moving Young. They are in a prime position to now jump the free agency line and secure their lead guard of the future – one that perfectly fits into a timeline with their other young talent, as well.

We still have several weeks until the deadline arrives, which means there is a lot of time for narratives to change and new players to pop onto the market. Having said that, there is no question that this loose tie between White and the Hawks tightened the moment Young ended up in Washington. And we can say the same now that the Hawks' top trade target has run into some serious injury trouble.