Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Three Players Upgraded, Including Josh Giddey

Reinforcements have arrived for the Chicago Bulls.

As the team suits up for their first post-All-Star break performance, they will welcome back three familiar faces. The latest official injury report has upgraded Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, and Jalen Smith to probable ahead of the meeting with Toronto.

Giddey made his availability for this evening clear on Wednesday. The guard has missed the previous eight games with a hamstring injury. In fact, he has suited up for only four of the team's last 19 outings, as the issue has lingered since a December battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With that in mind, tonight will mark Giddey's first taste of action alongside the Bulls' long list of newbies. Serving as the team's lead facilitator, he will undoubtedly have his hands full as he tries to integrate all the fresh faces. The Bulls will also be watching closely to see who he fits alongside best in the backcourt. Jaden Ivey and Rob Dillingham seem to be the most likely players to make a case for Giddey's future running mate, but both Simons and Sexton have far more experience filling that secondary role.

Nevertheless, it will likely take some time for the Bulls to allow Giddey to be a full participant. They put a tight restriction on him during his four games last month, as he never clocked more than 30 minutes in any contest. Soft tissue injuries are always a concern, and the Bulls will be especially cautious with one of the few players they view as a long-term piece.

Tre Jones has also been stuck on the sideline with a hamstring issue. He has missed the team's previous 11 games after serving as a key second-unit leader. All things considered, his ability to distribute the ball at an extremely efficient rate should also help this new group grow a little more comfortable. But, hey, there is also something to be said about having too many cooks in the kitchen.

With both Giddey and Jones back in the fold, how the heck does Billy Donovan (or Wes Unseld Jr. for this first game back) plan to run the rotation? Can he really find time for all six of his guards? If not, will they do what many believe to be the right thing and lean more on the younger options? I'm not stressed, you're stressed!

As far as Jalen Smith's return goes, he will provide some much-needed energy to the frontcourt. While he may not possess the sheer strength this roster lacks, his length and versatility have been impressive all season long. Donovan even began to use him in double-big lineups, starting Smith in 12 of his last 16 games. To be sure, it's unclear if that will continue with so many new faces on the roster, but his familiarity playing with Giddey and Buzelis may be reason enough to keep him in the first five.

So, what about the Bulls' opponent? The Toronto Raptors list both Collin Murray- Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili as questionable with varying injuries. Considering they combined for 34 points when these two last faced off on February 5, that surely is notable. They also make up two of the more physically imposing bodies on the defensive end. Regardless, as long as both Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram are on the floor, the Raptors should have a good chance of taking down this ragtag Bulls team.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Jalen Smith – PROBABLE (calf)

Josh Giddey – PROBABLE (hamstring)

Tre Jones – PROBABLE (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Sandro Mamukelashvili – QUESTIONABLE (ribs)

Collin Murray-Boyles – QUESTIONABLE (thumb)