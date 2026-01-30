Chicago Bulls Trade Rumors: Separating Reality From Fiction

The NBA trade rumors are only picking up steam, and the Chicago Bulls continue to find themselves right in the thick of the drama. While it's easy to believe that they could be on the verge of striking a deal, no front office has kept things closer to the vest than this group. When that's the case, it can be hard to differentiate what's real and what's fake.

Let's go through some of the biggest rumors over the last couple of weeks and try to determine what's rooted in reality. To be sure, we can not necessarily call anything a "fact," but there is no question that some reports make more sense than others at this time of year.

Apr 22, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas (right) talks with general manager Marc Eversley (left) before game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at United Center.

Bulls Encouraged By Recent Play, Could Stay Put

Over the last handful of days, multiple sources have suggested that the Chicago Bulls were encouraged by their recent play and could hold off on a trade deadline sell-off. In other words, they could end up taking a very similar approach to what fans have seen in the past handful of years, which is sitting out the deadline in an effort to push for the postseason.

Considering the recent history, it is extremely difficult to call this complete fiction. Time and again, Arturas Karnišovashas insisted that remaining competitive is a priority. Bottoming out at this trade deadline – even if that looks the easiest it's ever been with their seven expiring contracts – may just not be in his blood.

With that said, the Bulls have now lost three straight, and this includes a third consecutive loss to the 12-win Indiana Pacers. Miami also beat the Bulls again on their home floor, reminding everyone of the Play-In disappointment Chicago has faced year in and year out. So, do I think there is a world where Karnišovas was talking himself into another quiet deadline? Yes, but I think the last few games may have shaken him back to reality. I expect something to get done in the coming week.

Ruling: Fiction

Bulls Eager to do Business

While some reports have suggested that the Chicago Bulls could have another quiet deadline (see above), other have implied that they are "eager" to do business. In fact, the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley even shared earlier this month that Arturas Karnišovas was finally feeling pressure from ownership to take things in a new direction.

Look, I can believe that Arturas Karnišovas is "eager" to find a dance partner, but the real question is whether or not anyone will reach out their hand. There is a reason the executive has only made 12 trades since taking over the franchise in 2020. Whether it be overvaluing assets or undervaluing draft capital, the Bulls have not been the easiest to work with. Heck, the fact that there are still questions about what their deadline intention is says a lot about how they conduct business.

In the end, I'm willing to accept that the Bulls want to get something done, but can they?

Ruling: Reality

Bulls Want First Round Pick for Coby White

Recent word from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints is that the Chicago Bulls have been wanting to get their hands on unprotected first-round draft capital for Coby White.

Might that be a bit steep for someone who is set to hit unrestricted free agency in a matter of months and owed a substantial pay increase? Sure, but I also think the Bulls are completely in the right to seek that out ... for now. White is a very gifted scorer who could immediately raise the offensive floor of several playoff-caliber teams. Especially when we consider his recently rejuvenated three-point stroke, the Bulls should be trying to maximize his value.

Let's also consider that there are different kinds of unprotected picks. Do the Bulls want a 2026 selection from a current contender, or do they want a pick in 2029 that could sit higher on the board? Shooting for the latter in early discussions is ok, but they may have to lower their expectations as the deadline gets closer.

Ruling: Reality

Ayo Dosunmu is Belle of the Ball

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported this week that rival teams view Ayo Dosunmu as the most coveted trade chip on the Bulls' roster.

On the one hand, the constant talk about Coby White is hard to ignore. He is the far flashier player whose scoring ability feels like it could boost a team's playoff chances far more. On the other hand, being the higher-upside asset doesn't necessarily mean you are the most valuable asset at the trade deadline. And I think that's the case here for multiple reasons.

Not only would Dosunmu be the smaller immediate cap hit, but he would also cost a good amount less than White to retain in free agency. On top of that, he is widely considered the superior defender and could be viewed as the much easier player to incorporate mid-season. At the end of the day, some fans around the league might not be super familiar with his game, but NBA front offices are. They know why he could be a real steal at the deadline.

Ruling: Reality

Bulls Still Have Domantas Sabonis on Their Radar

We both know Domantas Sabonis sounds like someone who would catch the Chicago Bulls' eye. He is an overseas big man with great passing instincts, elite rebounding skills, and a strong post-game. In many ways, Sabonis really does feel like a more polished version of Nikola Vučević (with worse long-range shooting but better defensive effort).

Once again, the Bulls have also long refused to go the tanking route. Sabonis is the exact kind of player who could immediately come in and help Chicago push for the postseason. Would he raise their ceiling exponentially? No. But he would make them slightly more competitive, and this could be enough for Karnišovas to pull the trigger. Not to mention, we all know the Bulls are looking for their next big man of the future.

Nevertheless, I'm going to go against my better judgment and take this trade off the table. While the Bulls may have flirted with the idea months ago, I have a feeling they would not want to pay what Sacramento likely wants. This is also an organization that just opened an immense amount of future flexibility by moving LaVine. Would they really want to mortgage that immediately on a back-to-the-basket big man? Sabonis is only in the second season of a four-year, $186.0 million deal.

Ruling: Fiction

Bulls Eyeing Zion & Missi

Over the last few weeks, the Chicago Bulls have been mentioned numerous times as a suitor for both Zion Williamson and Yves Missi. The New Orleans Pelicans sound prepared to listen to the sophomore big man, but the superstar has seemingly remained off the table.

Speaking of which, it's easy to imagine the Bulls' interest in Williamson being driven largely by speculation. They are obviously a franchise (1) in need of a star, and (2) recently willing to take flyers on former lottery picks. Still, I have a feeling Williamson's injury history and high price tag have kept the Bulls away. Especially with New Orleans seemingly playing hardball, I doubt Chicago has engaged much. The only way I see them striking this deal is if it's essentially for expiring contracts and little else.

Missi is a different story. Only in his second season of action, the big man would offer Chicago a true building block at the center position. He is also a far different player than what they have had at the five in recent years, offering a level of rim protection and defensive versatility the Bulls have desperately needed.

Do I think they make a deal if New Orleans is looking for significant draft capital? No. But this is the kind of player I can easily envision Karnišovas grabbing over the next week. Remember, he loves "young players with experience."

Ruling on Zion: Fiction

Ruling on Missi: Reality

Celtics Turn Down Vučević Deal?

Over the last week, a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype emerged that said the Chicago Bulls tried to send Nikola Vučević to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Anfernee Simons and a first-round pick. The Bulls asking for too much for an expiring veteran? Let's keep this one simple: I believe it.

If this is how they are going to conduct business over the next week, it's hard to imagine much gets done. Relatedly, unless a multi-team deal emerges that needs a perfect salary fit, I tend to believe Vučević finishes his deal in Chicago.

Ruling: Reality