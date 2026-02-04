A Red Flag? Chicago Bulls Reportedly Tried Different Vucevic Trade with Cavaliers

While the Chicago Bulls have become one of the most active teams at the NBA trade deadline, their motive remains up for debate.

Most would argue that they are finally prepared for a more traditional teardown. They have already moved on from Kevin Huerter, Nikola Vucevic, and Coby White for a mix of young talent and future draft picks. The team has also been linked to several other young players around the league, including the Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin and the Pelicans' Yves Missi.

At the same time, history often repeats itself. The Bulls have continually refused to greatly decrease their postseason chances. "Tanking" has never been in their vocabulary, and this is why we it doesn't yet feel safe to assume that they are willing to forget about the win-loss column the rest of the season. Heck, even one of the latest trade rumors gives us reason to think the Bulls' mentality hasn't changed as much as it may seem.

Wait, Did the Chicago Bulls Try to Add a Vet Big Man?

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) slam dunks the ball against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before the Chicago Bulls decided to move Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics, they reportedly called the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Wednesday via their Substack that Chicago looked to land Jarrett Allen. The team offered Nikola Vucevic and a future first-round pick in exchange for the 27-year-old. In other words, they may have attempted to buy.

To be clear, there are likely worse moves than pursuing a player like Allen. He has become one of the NBA's more proven rim protectors and finishers, averaging 14.0 points and 8.0 rebounds on 60.5 percent shooting this season. He has an elite wingspan and surprisingly quick feet for his size, and the Bulls have long needed someone with those traits at the five. It's easy to see him being a strong pick-and-roll partner for Giddey, as well as the player who could help cover up the jumbo guard's defensive deficiencies.

At the same time, Allen is set to start a three-year, $91 million extension next season. Questions have also emerged over the last couple of seasons about his playoff production. A more traditional big man, is he someone teams can play off the floor? Is that something the Bulls should even be concerned about right now?

Allen would be a solid pick-up for Chicago in a vacuum. But team building is all about looking at the big picture. Adding Allen – particularly at the expense of future draft capital – doesn't align with a teardown or particularly patient approach. While he may be only 27 years old, he is still a nine-year veteran who has plenty of wins under his belt. The moment you buy a highly valuable role player and borderline All-Star like Allen, your clock starts ticking faster.

The move really does put into question what exactly the Chicago Bulls' current plan is. On the one hand, they have now sent out multiple veterans and taken on expiring contracts for money in several deals. That screams long-term thinking. On the other hand, we are now hearing they nearly gave up a first-round pick to add an immediate upgrade. That screams postseason push – aka a very recognizable philosophy.

Is it possible that they were considering both avenues and finally chose a lane? Absolutely, and I would say that their latest Coby White deal is the best evidence for that case. But White has also seemingly been on the market for months. The Bulls may have been willing to move him regardless.

The fact of the matter is that we do not yet know where this will all lead. The Bulls still appear to have several moves up their sleeves, which could be both promising and concerning. If they stay on the track they are on now, they will have a better sense of direction long term. If they decide to flip any of their new assets into veteran help for the next 31 games, they could suddenly be back where they started. Less than 24 hours to go!