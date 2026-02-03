Even the players know it's time for the Chicago Bulls to make a change.

As the team prepares for their final game before the NBA trade deadline, they sit in a painfully familiar spot. Not only are they a couple of games below .500 at 24-26, but they are comfortably seated 9th in the Eastern Conference. In other words, not good enough to be considered a legitimate playoff threat and not bad enough to reap the benefits in the draft lottery. Mediocrity at its finest.

While only time will tell whether they truly break the mold, the signs have finally started to point in that direction. The Bulls have been known to keep their intentions close to the vest, but that approach seemingly changed in the lead-up to Thursday. Most reports have Arturas Karnisovas making it clear that the Bulls are open for business. The lead executive even suggested as much by involving himself in one of the first deals of deadline week, taking salary in return for two future second-round picks.

The Bulls brass seem to realize that they remain on a path to nowhere, and the fact that the locker might agree only underscores how important it is to domsething about it.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times shared some comments from Nikola Vucevic, who essentially said the quiet part out loud. Rarely do players earnestly comment on potential trades or the state of the organization, but the veteran did exactly that as deadline week tips off. And let's just say he didn't offer up the most rave review:

“I think there are certain things that this team needs to take the next step, but we’ll see what happens [at the deadline],” Vucevic told the Sun-Times. “If nothing happens, then it’s on us to try and figure it out and get there. You know, it’s not fun when you’re in the same position year after year, and especially when you can’t get out of that play-in [and] you get stuck behind Miami every time. But, yeah, I think this team does need some things that can definitely help us to go forward, take that next step.”

Vucevic goes on to elaborate some more, and I encourage you to read the rest of the Sun-Times' piece for full context.

Nikola Vucevic Endorses Trade Deadline Action

Jan 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives to the basket against the Utah Jazz during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

To be clear, Nikola Vucevic is almost surely speaking from the perspective of a hopeful buyer, which almost surely differs from the team's actual mindset. The 35-year-old has been outspoken in the past about his desire to compete in the postseason, and many believe he and the Bulls will part ways this offseason because of it. The big man has appeared in just four playoff series over his 15-year-long career. Obviously, this includes only once since coming to the Bulls in 2020-21.

Nonetheless, the fact that Vucevic can sit there and insist that this team needs more to be successful speaks volumes. It's an indictment of the roster this front office has built and of the team-building philosophy they have adopted in recent years. As Vucevic virtually states, the Bulls are living in a Groundhog Day scenario (Happy Belated), and it's hard to imagine he is the only one who isn't having "fun" with the complacency.

It's likely dramatic to say the ship has fully sailed inside the Bulls' locker room. Particularly when we consider the number of young players in the building, it's likely easier for them to keep spirits high. However, having a veteran leader send this kind of message doesn't necessarily bode well for team morale. You're supposed to say there is enough in the locker room to get the job done. You're supposed to gush about the belief in your guys – whether it's true or not.

None of that is to say Vucevic is in the wrong, though. If anything, he should be praised for his willingness to tell it like it is. While it may not be the conventional approach, it's one that serves as another important reminder to this front office that they must keep their foot on the gas. Even if the transactions they have planned will not immediately improve this group to Vucevic's liking, it will give both him and the team a better sense of direction.

Speaking of which, the idea of Vucevic being part of this change in the coming days can not be completely taken off the table. While his market has seemingly failed to materialize in a meaningful way, we know the Bulls have been open to moving the center before. A rumor surfaced last month that said Chicago attempted to send him to Boston earlier this season. A trade may not be likely, but Vucevic's recent comments indicate he may even be open to that change of scenery if it means a better win-loss column.