Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Lists Five Key Starters
The Chicago Bulls have turned heads through the first two games of the 2025-26 season, starting things off hot with consecutive wins to stay undefeated. The Bulls have picked up wins against two expected playoff teams, beating the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, and they are gearing up to face a third on Monday night.
The Bulls are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Monday to look to start 3-0, which would be an incredible feat considering they have yet to see Coby White in action.
White has missed Chicago's first two games due to a right calf strain and is now set to miss a third. However, he is not the only starter on either side listed on Monday's injury report.
Josh Giddey could join Coby White on the sideline
Heading into Monday night's matchup, the Bulls have listed Josh Giddey as questionable due to a finger sprain.
Of course, Giddey would be a significant loss for Chicago, especially after his hot start to the season. Through two games, Giddey has averaged 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists with 40.0/42.9/76.5 shooting splits, continuing to make an all-around impact under his new massive contract.
The Bulls have already ruled out Coby White (right calf), Zach Collins (left scaphoid), Emanuel Miller (G League), Trentyn Flowers (G League), and Lachlan Olbrich (G League). Missing Giddey, along with White and Collins, would certainly test their depth against the Hawks. However, Atlanta is dealing with a few notable injuries of their own.
Hawks list three starters
This offseason, the Hawks put together one of the most dynamic and intriguing starting lineups with the addition of Kristaps Porzingis. However, the 7-foot-2 big man has already missed Atlanta's last two games and could be set to miss another.
The Hawks have listed Kristaps Porzingis (flu-like symptoms), Jalen Johnson (right ankle sprain), and Zaccharie Risacher (right ankle sprain) as questionable for Monday's game, putting three of their most vital players in jeopardy of being sidelined.
The Hawks have also ruled out Nikola Djurisic and Eli John Ndiaye since they are not with the team.
With five total starters listed on Monday's injury report, this Eastern Conference matchup between the Bulls and Hawks could look completely different than expected by game time. Of course, fans would love to see these teams go at it at full strength, but they are both a bit banged up heading into this matchup.
The Bulls and Hawks are set to tip off in Chicago at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday.