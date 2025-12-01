Saying Hello: Elias Schuster Joins Chicago Bulls On SI

I misspelled Lauri Markkanen’s name while writing an article at the same corner desk where I studied for my ACT. Maybe it was nerves. Maybe it was sheer stupidity. Regardless, I have thought about that moment often over the last couple of weeks.

After graduating from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in Journalism, I moved back home. Contrary to what many believed at the time, the choice was not because of an unsuccessful job search. Instead, it was because of young love. I was waiting for my now-wife to graduate from her Big Ten school so we could start our life together. She was the same girl I had dated since I was 16. Pursuing journalism and holding onto a high school girlfriend? Is this guy nuts!?

Starting my career out of my childhood bedroom undoubtedly felt odd. However, what felt even stranger was the job I was given. Somehow, I convinced a growing Chicago sports blog called Bleacher Nation to let me jumpstart their Bulls coverage as a full-time writer. I was given a stunning amount of creative freedom for a 22-year-old. The pros? I got to share my many thoughts on one of my favorite sports and childhood teams, all while learning a lot about what it takes to build a career in the sports media industry. The cons? I occasionally published a very stupid typo and clearly had A LOT to learn about what it takes to build a career in the sports media industry.

Nevertheless, the great folks over at Bleacher Nation stood by my side for seven seasons and allowed me to grow into the writer I am today. Is that a good writer? Eh … I guess that’s for you to decide. If one thing is for sure, I know that I can always be a whole lot better. And that’s what accepting this role of Publisher with Chicago Bulls On SI is all about for me.

It’s hard to ask for a more prestigious platform to publicize your work and build an audience. I’m extremely grateful to have this opportunity, and my mission now is to do it justice. I plan to turn this page into a must-stop shop for everything Chicago Bulls. Readers can expect a wide variety of content that refuses to sacrifice quality. They can also expect a transparent and balanced dialogue with me on the state of the organization and team.

Most importantly, though, readers should expect to have fun. If I have learned anything over the past handful of years, particularly as the Bulls punch us in the gut with mediocrity, it’s important to remember what this is all about. Sports exist as a needed distraction from everyday life. The ups and downs are not supposed to be excruciating, but rather part of a never-ending story you look forward to when lying down for bed each night. So I hope you will join me and let Chicago Bulls On SI be your newest distraction.

I’ll even bring you a warm glass of milk!

So Where Do Things Stand with the Chicago Bulls?

Now that the formalities are out of the way, let’s quickly catch up on the Chicago Bulls’ tumultuous season.

The franchise stunned the NBA world with a 6-1 start to the season. Leaning on an identity that emphasized uptempo play, quick decision-making, and at-the-rim finishing, the Bulls repeatedly punched more proven teams in the mouth. As the scouting report filled up, however, the tide started to turn. The Bulls have now dropped to 9-10 on the season and sit 3-9 over their last 12 games. The primary problems have come on the defensive end, where they have given up the second-most points per game (127.4) over this stretch.

Teams have especially dominated them in the paint. Not only do Nikola Vucevic’s defensive deficiencies continue to stand out, but the Bulls have remained limited at the center position. The less physical Jalen Smith has served as the primary backup, as Zach Collins has been sidelined since the start of the season with a wrist injury.

Opponents are scoring the second-most points in the paint per game against the Bulls’ defense, and one reason for this has also been the ease with which they’re gobbling up offensive rebounds. Ever since Portland managed 38 second-chance points against Chicago, teams have crashed the glass extra hard. Dating back to Nov. 6, the Bulls are forking over 18+ second-chance points per contest.

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

To be sure, their offense has been passable. They continue to be one of the league’s best at moving the ball and capitalizing on fastbreak opportunities. There is still a real chance that Josh Giddey ends up an All-Star this year, as he is currently averaging 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists over his 17 games played. Matas Buzelis also remains a tantalizing prospect in Year 2, while the Bulls’ sheer financial flexibility keeps the door open for some fascinating team-building possibilities.

Nonetheless, there is no question that the Bulls find themselves in a frustratingly familiar situation. The team is currently 10th in the Eastern Conference and destined for a fourth consecutive Play-In Tournament appearance. To avoid that outcome, the front office either has to push fully down on the reset button or make a move that helps this group return to early-season form. We’ll see what happens, and we’ll also be covering it all here on Chicago Bulls On SI!