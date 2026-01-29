Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumor Could Make a Bulls-Timberwolves Trade A Lot Harder

Arguably, no two teams have been linked more over the last couple of months than the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fresh off back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances, the Timberwolves have been searching for an answer at the lead guard position since the summer. While they drafted Rob Dillingham in hopes that he could fill that void, the 2024 lottery pick has performed far more like a project than an instant contributor. Veteran Mike Conley remains on the roster and is as respected as they come in NBA circles. But the 38-year-old is no longer equipped to handle the role a contending team needs.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have more guards than they know what to do with. Two of their top options, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, are both headed toward unrestricted free agency this offseason. With Josh Giddey recently inking a four-year, $100 million deal to serve as the point guard of the future, bringing back both White and Dosunmu would be hard to justify this summer. The alternative? Find a guard-needy team, strike a deal, and avoid the risk of losing a talent player for nothing.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype was the latest to connect the Bulls and Timberwolves. In his most recent intel piece, he reiterated that both White and Dosunmu have drawn interest from the Western Conference squad. We have even heard Tre Jones come up as a possible fit amid his strong season, though he is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

All in all, there has been enough smoke thus far to think that we could stumble upon a fire by February 5. But it's also possible that the smoke clouds begin to appear a lot lighter in the coming days, thanks to one of the NBA's newest rumors.

According to Marc Stein on The Stein Line Substack (paywall), the Timberwolves have become a surprise team in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. The Greek Freak is reportedly intrigued by the opportunity of playing alongside superstar Anthony Edwards. ESPN's Shams Charania also named the Timberwolves when listing a handful of the possible suitors.

It is important to note that the Timberwolves would be faced with significant obstacles when it comes to striking a deal. They do not have the obvious arsenal of draft picks to throw the Bucks' way, which means both sides would have to be willing to get very creative. With that said, there is no doubt that their sudden stake in this Giannis race could completely alter their trade deadline intentions.

Will the Giannis Rumors Disrupt the Bulls' Path to a Deal?

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

When Giannis Antetokounmpo shows interest in your franchise, you listen (unless you're the Chicago Bulls, of course).

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been more than open to aggressive moves in the past, as we have seen front office leader Tim Connelly send a huge package out for Rudy Gobert and opt for a shocking swap of Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle. With that in mind, as difficult as the trade may be to piece together, it's hard to imagine the organization not doing everything it can to construct a compelling offer for Antetokounmpo. Particularly when we consider they have come so close to cracking the NBA Finals, this could easily be viewed internally as the move that gets the job done.

If this is how the front office is viewing things, it certainly feels as if the pursuit of a point guard will take a back seat. The last thing they will want to do is give up potentially useful assets in a separate deal, knowing that Antetokounmpo is there for the taking. Even if the Bulls were showing interest in young players like Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Joan Beringer, those are three guys Minnesota will very likely need in order to formulate a competitive package.

The broader point, however, is that no one can blame the Timberwolves for now putting any other trade talks on the back burner until this summer. Is it possible they understand the difficult position they are in and ultimately choose to make moves around the margins? Sure. But is that a decision you make over the next week, or should you wait to see if this drags out until the offseason? While the writing appears to be on the wall for Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, when a deal gets done remains a real question. The Timberwolves might have to wait this one out.

To be clear, a lot can and will still change over the next week. No one is saying the door has suddenly shut on a Bulls and Timberwolves deal. However, what once felt like a potentially straightforward path to a deal has suddenly taken a twist. You've got to love trade season!