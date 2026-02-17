Roster Mess: No Team Has Played More Guys Than the Chicago Bulls This Season
Hey, at least the Chicago Bulls can say they lead the NBA in one category!
Thanks to being the busiest team at this year's trade deadline, the Bulls have suited up more players than any team in the league. A total of 27 different names have appeared on the back of a Bulls jersey, which comfortably sits at the top of the NBA leaderboard. The Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies are the only two franchises that come close, each rostering 25 players as we head into the final month and a half of the season.
The Bulls sent out seven players at this year's trade deadline, obviously meaning they replaced each with a fresh face. As a reminder, the recent additions are Jaden Ivey, Rob Dillingham, Anfernee Simons, Collin Sexton, Guerschon Yabusele, Nick Richards, and Leonard Miller. With several players stuck on the injury report upon their arrival, the Bulls wasted no time throwing each into action. The first six, in particular, have played meaningful minutes over the last handful of games. Miller is the only new roster member who has been on the outside looking in of the rotation thus far.
Of course, this total also includes two-way players, whom the Bulls have used far more than normal this year. The organization began the year with Emanuel Miller, Lachlan Olbrich, and Trentyn Flowers in their three two-way spots. Flowers was eventually released, while Miller was moved in one of the deadline trades. This opened the door for fan-favorite Yuki Kawamura to grab an extended roster spot. The Bulls also proceeded to sign McClung on deadline day.
Olbrich, whom the Bulls selected late in the second-round of the 2025 NBA Draft, has seen the most playing time of any player on a two-way contract. He has benefited from Chicago having a very banged-up frontcourt, leaving them searching for answers at times in the center spot. Nevertheless, every two-way player the Bulls have held this season has made their way into at least one game, helping bump their total to that league-leading mark.
Nothing quite underscores where things stand for the Bulls better than this shockingly high number of roster members. Not only does it speak to the drastic moves that needed to be made, but it serves as a reminder of the mess that remains. The Bulls are destined for another massive shake-up this offseason with a slew of expiring contracts still on their cap sheet. When next season's tips off, it's almost certain that 30+ different contributors will have played for the franchise over the course of a year.
At the end of the day, this isn't a situation any franchise should ever have to be in. Cycling through this many names only highlights an inability to evaluate talent and build a sustainable winner. Karnisovas may be getting another go at it, but the longer this list grows over the next year-plus, the greater indictment it will be of his tenure as front office leader.
Below you will find every player who has clocked a minute for the Chicago Bulls this season. The names are split up between those who are on the active roster and those who were previously on the team.
Active Roster
Matas Buzelis
Josh Giddey
Tre Jones
Patrick Williams
Isaac Okoro
Jalen Smith
Zach Collins
Noa Essengue
Anfernee Simons
Collin Sexton
Rob Dillingham
Jaden Ivey
Leonard Miller
Guerschon Yabusele
Nick Richards
Mac McClung*
Lachlan Olbrich*
Yuk Kawamura*
Previous Roster
Coby White (Hornets)
Ayo Dosunmu (Timberwolves)
Nikola Vucevic (Celtics)
Kevin Huerter (Pistons)
Dalen Terry (76ers)
Julian Phillips (Timberwolves)
Jevon Carter (Magic)
Trentyn Flowers*
Emanuel Miller* (Cavaliers)
*players on two-way contracts
