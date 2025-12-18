LOL: Chicago Bulls' Isaac Okoro Gave Us One of the Best Mic'd Up Moments of the Season

Looking for their first home win since November 22, tensions felt rather high for Chicago Bulls.

They came into Wednesday night's game with losses in eight of their previous nine games. Their lone victory came by a mere three points against the equally depressing Charlotte Hornets. Now, with the Cleveland Cavaliers arriving at the United Center for their first of two matchups against the Bulls, it felt even harder to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Could this spiraling Bulls team really upset the reigning No. 1 team in the East?

Turns out the answer is yes, and it also turns out that tensions were perhaps not as high as previously thought!

Chicago Sports Network had Isaac Okoro mic'd up for the victory over his previous team. Checking in on what the forward had to say throughout the game, they struck gold when Okoro headed to the bench. As Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" blasted over the United Center speakers, the recently-acquired Bull couldn't help but sing along.

And, yes, they caught him attempting to hit the iconic high note.

Isaac Okoro was singing along to "All I Want For Christmas Is You" on the bench 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/rZM3Z0bTwQ — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) December 18, 2025

Easily the best part of the video is how focused Okoro still looks. Despite a brief smile, his face tells us that he's very much in game mode. As for his singing? Who said you can't be locked in AND in the holiday spirit?

The video quickly made its way around the internet and back to Okoro's phone. Shortly after the Bulls pulled off the win, he took to social media: "Chill on my singing," Okoro wrote on X.

Chill on my singing 😂 — IsaacOkoro (@isaacokoro303) December 18, 2025

Bulls announcer Stacey King later quipped that Okoro's singing isn't nearly as good as his nightly "Nationwide is on your side" jingle. And I'd have to agree. Not everyone has the golden pipes, Okoro!

Nevertheless, what's more important is that Okoro followed up his enjoyable mic'd up moment with some even more enjoyable play. He clocked 31 minutes of action in the team's shocking double-digit victory, scoring 12 points on 6-7 shooting from the field. His off-ball hustle proved to be a real difference-maker, as he finished some great cuts to the rim and helped the Bulls capitalize on some fastbreak opportunities.

Returning three games ago after a back injury forced him to miss eight straight contests, Okoro has now played an important part in each of the Bulls' last two victories. During their win over Charlotte, Okoro finished with 15 points on 7-11 shooting and found similar success diving toward the rim.

For a Bulls offense that has played off beat in recent weeks, Okoro's energy has been music to Billy Donovan's ears. See what I did there?