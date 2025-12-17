Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury Report, How to Watch

For a second there, it looked like the Chicago Bulls had bounced back.

They finally snapped their seven-game losing streak by taking down the Charlotte Hornets in clutch fashion. There were flashes of what worked during the successful early portion of the season during the fourth quarter, leading to the much-needed 129-126 victory.

Returning to their building for a matchup against the four-win New Orleans Pelicans, the ball was literally in their court. Chicago had a chance at their first winning streak in roughly a month. So, naturally, they face-planted into a double-digit loss. New Orleans exposed the same old problems, dominating in the paint and holding Chicago to a mere 104 points.

Now, after what was coined as the easiest stretch of Chicago's schedule, the Bulls will see the competition ramp up rather drastically. They will face the Cleveland Cavaliers twice in a row before having the same mini-series against the Atlanta Hawks. Both are projected playoff teams, with the Cavs serving as the reigning No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Might entering games as the steep underdog finally bring something out of this group? I guess there is only one way to find out!

How to Watch

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Coby White

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nikola Vucevic

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. Darius Garland

2. Donovan Mitchell

3. De'Andre Hunter

4. Dean Wade

5. Jarrett Allen

Injury News

The Chicago Bulls will come into Wednesday night's game the healthiest they have been in weeks. Aside from Noa Essengue, who will remain on the injury report for the rest of the season, Ayo Dosunmu was the only player to enter the day with a designation.

The guard continues to deal with thumb injuries on both hands, but his words to the media suggested that a return is right around the corner. Nevertheless, he will miss his third consecutive game tonight and fourth in the last five games, as the Bulls ruled him out roughly two hours before tip-off.

As for the Cavaliers, they will continue to be without Evan Mobley. The big man's absence has led to some struggles for the former top seed in the conference, as the Cavs have gone just 3-6 in their last nine games. Mobley turned out to be a major part of Cleveland's close victory over Chicago earlier this season, scoring 24 points on 9-14 shooting.

Can a Bulls team that is at its best when attacking the rim find a little extra room to work with Mobley sidelined? Billy Donovan sure hopes so.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Ayo Dosunmu – OUT (thumb)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Evan Mobley – OUT (calf)

Sam Merril – OUT (hand)

Larry Nance Jr. – OUT (calf)