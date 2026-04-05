Mac McClung Won G League MVP – Will He End the Year With More Bulls Playing Time?

Mac McClung has done it again.

The Chicago Bulls' two-way guard earned himself another G League MVP award this weekend. This marks the second time McClung has earned the highest honor. The first came in 2024, while he was with the Osceola Magic.

All things considered, it would have been a true shock if McClung didn't walk away with the award. He put together a historic campaign for the G League suiting up for the Windy City Bulls. The guard averaged 29.5 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds over his 40 games. He also shot an impressive 51.5 percent from the field and 38.4 percent despite the high usage rating.

Adding to the trophy case! After leading the G League in scoring (31.8 PTS) while also averaging 7.9 AST and 3.5 3PM, @ChicagoBulls and @WindyCityBulls Two-Way guard Mac McClung has been named 2025-26 @Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player.



McClung becomes the first player to… pic.twitter.com/3T5Jzys54V — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 3, 2026

While his 1,181 total points were only good enough to put him second in the 2025-26 ranks, it moved him to the top spot on the all-time leaderboards. That's right, McClung became the G League's all-time leading scorer in March thanks to a final flurry of explosive scoring performances. He averaged roughly 37 points over his last 13 games. This included a franchise-record-breaking 59-point outburst on March 24, where he also dished 10+ assists for the 11th time this season.

McClung started the 2025-26 season with the Indiana Pacers before the team chose to waive him. He proceeded to sign a contract with the Windy City, only to earn one of the team's two-way contracts on February 5. The Bulls' decision to part ways with Trentyn Flowers opened up the spot.

McClung is officially the first player to ever win two G League MVP awards.

Mac McClung Finally Getting A Taste of NBA Action?

Feb 5, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Mac Mcclung (5) drives against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

With only four games left on the regular season schedule, the Chicago Bulls have zero reason not to let their young guys and two-way talent run free. McClung has now appeared in two straight games for the first time in his Bulls career. The first came against his former squad in Indiana, where he scored 8 points with 2 rebounds in 11 minutes of action. Then, he failed to record a point against the Knicks, but head coach Billy Donovan played McClung only a little over 4 minutes.

We all know G League stats never quite translate to the NBA. McClung has always been a very ball-dominant scorer, making it that much harder to find the right role for him to take at the next level. At the same time, there is something to be said about being a two-time MVP. He is still matching up against a slew of NBA-caliber players. What better time to see if he can earn a big league job than now? The 27-year-old only has 13 total NBA contests under his belt despite being around since the 2021-22 campaign.

Indeed, his situations have never necessarily lent themselves to legitimate playing time. But the Bulls now have a wide-open runway over these next four games. Why not ensure Josh Giddey's hamstring issues don't re-emerge, give Buzelis some needed time off, or let Collin Sexton take a breather as he prepares for unrestricted free agency? This could easily open the door for McClung to finally play some real NBA minutes to see what he can.

To be sure, do I think this would lead to the Bulls discovering that McClung is a future piece of the puzzle? No, especially if this front office is kicked on the door in the coming days. But it would at least give McClung a chance to show other teams around the league that he belongs somewhere on a bench. And, hey, it could lead to some very fun highlight dunks!

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