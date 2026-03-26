Mac McClung Drops 59 with Windy City Bulls to Become Top Scorer in G League History

Is it time to raise Mac McClung's jersey into the NOW Arena rafters?

The Chicago Bulls' two-way guard just etched his name into the G League record books. Spending the majority of his time with the Windy City Bulls this season, McClung put up some ridiculous scoring numbers. He has averaged 29.5 points on 51.5 percent shooting over his 40 games played. Not only does this make him the league's leading scorer for the 2025-26 season, but it has also moved him into the top spot on the all-time leaderboards.

Yes, you read that right. Mac McClung is the NBA G League's all-time leading scorer. He officially surpassed Renaldo Major on Tuesday night with a 59-point outburst against the Birmingham Squadron of the New Orleans Pelicans. McClung now sits with 5,335 points in his G League career across the regular season, tip-off tournament, and playoffs. He will have one more game to add to his total before the Windy City Bulls' 2025-26 campaign comes to an end, as they are not currently in a position to make the postseason.

McClung's latest run of games has been remarkably impressive. He has averaged just over 37.0 points a night over his last 13 performances, and this has included setting a new career-high twice. McClung has also had five games with double-digit assists during this run, which included an outing with 17 dimes in a win over the Valley Suns.

Overall, this is McClung's fifth season suiting up for G League competition. He has a total of 226 games under his belt across four different franchises, including the South Bay Lakers, Delaware Blue Coats, Osceola Magic, and Windy City Bulls. Conversely, the results have led to a mere 10 NBA games for the former Georgetown standout and viral dunking sensation.

Mac McClung Still Waiting for NBA Opportunity

Feb 5, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Mac Mcclung (5) drives against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

When Mac McClung inked a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls on trade deadline day, it was hard not to chuckle. The team was already overflowing with guards, all but boxing McClung out from any potential playing time at the NBA level. Nevertheless, there is no question he earned the payday with his stellar play for the Windy City franchise, which he joined after the Pacers released him early in the year.

But when might McClung earn the actual playing time? No one is going to argue with the idea that G League stats rarely translate. McClung isn't going to step into the NBA and drop 50 points with ease, and we can say that with confidence. However, is there really no room for him to test out his skills on an NBA roster? Is a tanking team really that hesitant to give him a go? Heck, his popularity alone might be reason enough for a rebuilding team to sign him to a minimum deal!

There is also something to be said about the fact that he's had some of his standout performances alongside a player like Yuki Kawamura. The hold-up on giving McClung some NBA runway has likely centered around his more ball-dominant playstyle. He is a fantastic athlete and downhill scorer, but the guard needs to control the rock to take advantage of those tools. However, he has still posted some monster scoring nights playing more off-ball with Kawamura. One example is his 33-point performance in February while Kawamura dished 19 assists.

Again, the expectation shouldn't be that McClung will take the NBA by storm. But it's safe to say he has maxed out what he can do at the G League level, and the time may be now for someone to give the guard a shot. Hey, Seattle Supersonics, I found your next star!

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