Matas Buzelis Compares Josh Giddey to Los Angeles Lakers Legend
Josh Giddey had no doubts regarding his status with the Chicago Bulls over the offseason. He planned to be with the franchise long-term.
"I never had any worries I wouldn't be here," Giddey said. "This is where I wanted to be. They embraced me from Day 1. Teammates, front office, the fans — it felt like home really quickly."
Giddey signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Bulls in early September, ending a summer-long standoff with Chicago's brass.
In his debut season in Chicago, Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals across 70 games, becoming only the second player in franchise history — joining Michael Jordan — to post at least 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in a season.
The point guard is continuing to make waves this season.
Matas Buzelis Gives Giddey High Praise
Speaking after a 2-0 start to the season, Bulls forward Matas Buzelis made clear Giddey's importance to Chicago. He went beyond the box score.
"To have him as a teammate is really special," Buzelis said. "He's an amazing player. He works extremely hard. He finds everyone. He includes everyone into the game."
Buzelis' comparison of choice? Magic Johnson.
In the Bulls' season opener on Wednesday, Giddey helped pick up a significant home win over the Detroit Pistons, dropping 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists on 5-for-12 shooting from the field with eight free throws.
"I think a lot of it comes with confidence, and I got that probably around the trade deadline," Giddey told ESPN's Olgun Uluc. "With Zach (LaVine) being traded ... it opened up an avenue for me to step into a bigger role."
Should Giddey continue to impress, he has a case for making the NBA All-Star team, though the new format could prove more challenging with only a select number of spots available for players in the "World" umbrella of the NBA.
But individual accolades are secondary for Giddey; his teammates see that, too.
"He's an amazing guy," Buzelis said of Giddey. "He's so skillful. He works so hard. That's always something you can respect ... even if it might not show up on the stat (sheet), he's going to make plays that impact the game."
Next up for the Bulls is a home contest against the Orlando Magic — fresh off a beatdown at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff from United Center is set for 8 p.m. EST Monday night.