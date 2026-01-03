Did the Chicago Bulls' Matas Buzelis Just Have the NBA's Dunk of the Year?

During the second quarter of Tuesday night's meeting between the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic, Matas Buzelis caught a body.

The rising sophomore – both literally and figuratively – submitted a front-running candidate for the NBA's Dunk of the Year. After Jalen Smith swatted Paolo Banchero's shot and the ball landed in the hands of Buzelis, the Bulls found themselves in a two-on-one fastbreak. All things considered, Jalen Suggs played the situation very well, hustling to keep up before timing his contest on Buzelis perfectly.

And it didn't matter.

Taking off in the middle of the paint, Buzelis rose with one hand before jamming it straight over the top of Suggs. From the crowd reaction to Stacey King's freakout over the mic to the cocky smile and backtrack by Buzelis afterwards, it was a quintessential poster slam.

Take a look:

MATAS BUZELIS PUT JALEN SUGGS ON A POSTER 😱



OH MY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6flJzLlldI — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) January 3, 2026

As Chicago Sports Network's K.C. Johnson noted, even Suggs couldn't help but laugh. Game respects game, and Buzelis' dunk is undeniably one of the best anyone has seen this season.

The Chicago Bulls were quick to share some alternate angles. It just gets better and better the more you watch it!

OH MY GOD MATAS. pic.twitter.com/V78LZHXOba — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 3, 2026

DUNK OF THE YEAR??? pic.twitter.com/8fbp73AZjW — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 3, 2026

I'm pretty sure people in Evanston can still hear the United Center buzzing.

Buzelis only went on to score 4 points in the first half, but his highlight reel dunk played a real role in helping Chicago keep its momentum. He also added 4 assists and 2 blocks over the first two quarters to head into the locker room a +6 with the score tied 59-59

The dunk marks Buzelis' 26 of the season, which comfortably leads the Bulls. What continues to stand out more than his high-flying capabilities, however, is his growth as an all-around scorer. The forward has taken on a larger offensive role this season, doing a lot more off the bounce and behind the three-point line.

Over the previous seven games, Buzelis has averaged nearly 17.0 points per game on 53.8 percent shooting from the field and 42.2 percent shooting from downtown. He even drained a career-high seven triples in the team's high-scoring win over Atlanta.

The Bulls are surely hoping to see Buzelis continue on this upward trajectory, especially with Coby White and Josh Giddey currently sidelined. This offense is going to need someone to take over in key spots, and Buzelis' knack for the highlight play makes him a prime candidate to be that someone.