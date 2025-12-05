Matchup Notes: How Can the Chicago Bulls Get Revenge on the Indiana Pacers?

The Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers are very familiar with one another. The two teams met only three games ago, when the Pacers handed the Bulls their third consecutive loss and second straight to a team below them in the East standings.

Chicago has only continued its downward spiral since. They lost a close battle with the Orlando Magic before allowing the Brooklyn Nets to win by double digits. Indiana is likely salivating at the chance to match up with this group again, particularly after getting beaten up on by the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Let's talk about what the Bulls must do to avoid another loss and finally snap their losing streak.

What to Know Ahead Pacers vs. Bulls ...

• First things first, someone needs to remember Jay Huff exists. The Chicago Bulls immediately fell behind in their first matchup with Indiana because of the versatile big man. He scored 14 straight points to start the night, which included a perfect 4-4 showing from behind the three-point line. Funny enough, Huff wouldn't find the bottom of the net again the rest of the evening, but he didn't need to. The performance served as a reminder that the Pacers have multiple guys capable of stretching the floor. Likewise, Huff proceeded to turn his focus to the defensive side of the ball, where he swatted four shots. Three of those blocks came in the final 1:33 of play, helping Indiana pull off the win.

• Despite the Pacers holding the 8th-worst defense in the NBA, the Bulls' offense looked completely out of sorts. They finished the night with only 24 assists, which is the third fewest in any game this season. Even more concerning, they shot only 12-26 in the restricted area and scored a season-low 40 points in the paint. Indiana's defense has allowed the sixth-most points in the paint per game this season. Even if the Pacers played some better-than-expected defense with 10 total blocked shots, that was a pretty unacceptable performance for a Bulls offense that has hung its hat on attacking downhill. They have to do a better job this time around.

• Speaking of scoring inside, the Pacers were essentially the opposite of the Bulls. While they went just 4-16 between the restricted area and free throw line, they were a much better 14-15 at the rim. The Pacers average only 45.9 points in the paint a night (26th), and they have registered the worst field goal percentage in the NBA this season. One reason for that is because of how many mid-range jumpers this group is willing to take. Cleaning the Glass has them shooting the sixth-highest number of mid-range shots. As long as the Bulls show some level of resistance at the rim, this group will settle for less efficient looks.

Nov 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts as he passes the ball against Chicago Bulls center Lachlan Olbrich (47) and guard Jevon Carter (5) (obscured) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

• With that said, the Pacers do deserve credit for some improved shooting over the last week or so. They have gradually scored more points and have bumped their field goal percentage up to 48.7 in the last five games, which is the 8th highest in the league during this stretch. They undoubtedly have a chance to keep that efficiency going tonight against a Bulls defense that has allowed opponents to shoot a nearly identical mark during their five-game losing streak.

• The Bulls need to find a way to take advantage of the free throw line. No team has allowed its opponent to shoot more freebies this season than Indiana, yet Chicago only shot 16 attempts in their previous meeting. The last time they took that many or fewer was on Nov. 19 in Portland. Overall, the team has averaged roughly 25 trips to the charity stripe in the last seven games. Forcing Indiana into foul trouble and playing physically can be an easy way to take control of the game.

• Josh Giddey needs to come in much more assertively, especially with the Bulls experiencing significant injury trouble. The guard only took 13 shot attempts last time around and went 1-4 at the free throw line. He should have the green light to go full-blown scorer mode in this one.

• Who is going to help slow down Pascal Siakam? The former NBA champion destroyed the Bulls with his calculated and well-rounded play. He was a +22 on the night with 24 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals. Oh, and he also nailed the game-winning jumper over two Bulls defenders. Siakam has long been the kind of player who makes everyone else around him better. If the Bulls can find a way to force him into an off-night, slowing down the rest of the group should be that much easier.