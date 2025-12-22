New Report Clarifies Chicago Bulls' Stance on Coby White Trade, Will it Change?

A Coby White decision is coming up fast on the Chicago Bulls.

The longest tenured player in the organization, White's future has been a particularly hot topic since last season's trade deadline. The Bulls knew that they would end up stuck between a rock and a hard place, especially as White continued to show encouraging signs of growth during the past two seasons.

In a more normal world, White is likely already re-signed with the Bulls on a longer-term deal and considered an important piece in their youth movement. But since when have the Bulls lived in a normal world?

White's continued growth has oddly worked against the front office. Since he is signed to an extremely cost-effective deal, the max number the Bulls could offer wouldn't be enough. The NBA only allows for a team to sign a player to an extension that starts at 140 percent of that player's salary in the final year of his current deal. With White making a mere $12.8 million this season, this number sits far below his market value. It's why hitting unrestricted free agency has long made the most sense for the talented scorer. It's also why the Bulls have been left with no choice but to consider a trade.

Could they try to re-sign White in the offseason? Absolutely, and they still might look to do just that. The risk is obvious, though. White controls his own destiny and could always choose to sign with another team. And this summer will have no lack of teams with money to spend. Chicago must also consider the fact that it just signed Josh Giddey to a $100 million deal. Are they positive that a Giddey-White combo is the right backcourt to build around? They must be to justify spending $50+ million on that tandem.

Few want to see White go, but this is when the business of basketball comes into play. They have to consider what's best for the long-term future of the franchise and their quest to return to relevancy. With White expected to draw his fair share of interest across the NBA as the deadline looms, starting up a bidding war and taking the best return might very well be what's best.

And it sounds like the Bulls are coming to terms with that.

Are the Chicago Bulls Ready to Move Coby White?

Dec 5, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls Coby White enters the United Center before the game against the Indiana Pacers. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

In the latest edition of The Stein Line on Substack, Marc Stein shared some updates on the ever-changing and expanding NBA trade market. The long-time NBA insider spoke about where the Bulls stand with their high-stakes Coby White decision, and the news may surprise some.

While he makes clear that the franchise has not committed one way or the other, there has reportedly been increased willingness to listen to offers. Stein notes that this openness does signal a shift from the front office's previous mindset.

Is this the right move? Absolutely ... but that's also what makes it feel so surprising! The Bulls have repeatedly taken the opposite approach with their players in recent years. Time and again, they have waited to pull the plug until it's too late. To be sure, one can still argue they have still done this with White, as they could have also moved him last season. However, engaging in trade talks now is at least better than sending the message that you're all-in on a fourth-consecutive Play-In berth.

The question now: Will they continue to pick up the phone and attempt to maximize White's return? Whether it's buying too heavily into this recent three-game winning streak or their long-standing reputation of overvaluing assets, there are reasons to fear that the Bulls get in their own way again. But, hey, the fact that this stance is being reported this early at least suggests they are on the right track.

By the way, this news sure makes it feel as if it's only a matter of time before more suitors emerge. We know that the Minnesota Timberwolves have already inquired about the guard, but we have yet to hear any other specific teams mentioned. For what it's worth, we have speculated about the Bucks as a possible landing spot, while The Athletic's Sam Vecenie recently gave his opinion on Dallas, Houston, and others being good fits.

If one thing is for sure, the Bulls are bound to get a handful of calls, and it will be up to them to make the right move.