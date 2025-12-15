If the Bucks Want to Add, the Bulls Might Have the Right Trade Piece

The Chicago Bulls were among a handful of teams loosely tied to Giannis Antetokounmpo in recent weeks. With the Milwaukee Bucks struggling to hold onto a Play-in Tournament spot, rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the two-time MVP. And this is bound to continue in the lead-up to the February trade deadline.

With that said, there has been little indication that Milwaukee plans to move on from the big man, who remains under contract for the 2026-27 season before having a player option the following year. If anything, GM Jon Horst has shown in recent years that he will do everything he can to keep the Greek Freak in the Midwest. And, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, he is prepared to do that again.

Sharing some of the latest news out of Milwaukee in his recent intel piece, Nehm shared that the Bucks have informed teams that they hope to add talent in the lead-up to this deadline. While he did note that this could obviously change as the season progresses, it sounds like continuing to bolster the supporting cast around Antetokounmpo remains the primary goal.

Zach LaVine has been one name connected to Milwaukee by multiple sources, including The Athletic. The former Bull was on their radar last season before he ended up in Milwaukee. Already an expensive squad with limited flexibility, however, would LaVine's contract really be something they are willing to add to the books? If not, could I recommend another incredibly efficient scorer with plenty of Chicago Bulls history?

What could the Bucks give the Bulls for Coby White?

Dec 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard Delon Wright (55) during the first half at United Center.

If the Milwaukee Bucks are interested in more proven and effective scoring guards like Zach LaVine, it's hard not to believe that Coby White might also pique their interest. The current Bulls' guard is still only 25 years old and has improved his reputation as a three-level scorer over the years. To be sure, his efficiency has been down this season as he continues to rehab some calf injuries, but White has demonstrated over the last few seasons that he has what it takes to be a dependable and high-level bucket-getter.

Particularly when we think about lining him up alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner, it's hard not to love his upside. Not only would he have the defense to make up for some of his shortcomings on that end, but he would have two excellent pick-and-roll partners. Likewise, Antetokounmpo would take up a significant amount of the defense's attention off White and have an automatic catch-and-shoot threat to kick the ball out to.

At the end of the day, White would check some obvious boxes for a Bucks team that averaged the seventh-fewest points in the NBA. But that brings us to the big question: Could they even make a trade work?

If one thing is for sure, the fact that White is headed toward unrestricted free agency this offseason makes him more obtainable. The Bulls can ask for whatever they want, but the market is going to set the price, and it's bound to be somewhat lower than the Bulls hope because of the contract situation. That's good news for Milwaukee.

The Bucks also technically have an easy way to make the money work, as Bobby Portis' $13.5 million would single-handedly get the deal done. Would this make sense for the Bulls, though? As much as they have loved their one-for-one trades, Portis is a 30-year-old role player. Even if there is a world where Chicago could flip him to another contender for additional assets, this likely wouldn't be enough for Chicago to shake hands.

Now, what happens if you throw in a draft pick? That would be pretty darn interesting! A Milwaukee first-rounder when they are this unstable could turn into gold down the road. Unfortunately, there is a good chance Horst understands that and thus would be extremely hesitant to dish this out for a potential rental like White.

So what if Chicago took Kyle Kuzma's contract instead? Might eating his $22.4 million this season and $20.3 million next season earn them a draft pick? They would have to throw in some additional salary, but this is typically the type of move savvy teams make to add a high-level draft asset.

Bulls get: Kyle Kuzma, 2032 Top 5 protected first-round pick

Bucks get: Coby White, Jalen Smith

Another piece I could very much see attracting the Bulls is Ryan Rollins. The 23-year-old guard has been in the Bucks' system for a while and has finally broken out this season. He is averaging a career-high 17.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. Additionally, he's shooting upwards of 38.0 percent from long range on 5.0+ attempts a night!

He could be a solid defensive fit next to Josh Giddey, and his contract is quickly becoming one of the most attractive in the NBA (three-year, $12.0 million). For what it's worth, Rollins can not be traded until Jan. 15 after signing his new deal this offseason, but adding him to the trade above would be valid if the two sides waited. Also, while the Bulls would still likely demand a pick for taking Kuzma off the Bucks' hands, the Rollins inclusion would likely bump up that protection.

Look, are the Bucks the ideal trade partner for the Bulls? No. A team like Minnesota – which has reportedly given the Bulls a call already – is pretty easily a better match. We also never know what other teams could arise in the coming weeks. Still, there is a world where the Bulls could find a suitable deal with Milwaukee, and it certainly never hurts to have options!