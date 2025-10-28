Nikola Vucevic Shares Sincere Message for Zach LaVine Before Bulls vs Kings
Wednesday night's matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings will be a special moment for Kings guard Zach LaVine as he makes his return to the United Center for the first time since he left the Bulls in a three-team trade in February 2024.
LaVine began his NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but joined the Bulls in the 2017-18 season and remained a steady presence in Chicago for the better part of eight seasons. LaVine etched himself into the Chicago history books in the process; he holds the franchise record for most three-pointers with 1,130 and is seventh in overall field goals in franchise history with 3,545.
It will surely be an emotional night, and it will also be a reunion for LaVine and many of his former Chicago teammates, including current Chicago center Nikola Vucevic.
"I hope the Bulls fans give him the welcome he deserves. I think he gave a lot to the Bulls organization throughout the years. I know people criticized him at times, but I think it wasn't always fair," Vucevic said (via K.C. Johnson). "He's a great guy. He always competed, played hard, always tried to do his best. I know he always cared and wanted to do what's right by the organization and win."
A Long Career in Chicago with Limited Success
While LaVine contributed significantly to the Bulls with his personal statistics, the overall success of the team during his tenure did not always meet fan expectations. Chicago made the playoffs just once when LaVine was on the team, a first-round exit in 2022, and won just one playoff game in the process. This lackluster success in the playoffs leaves a complicated legacy for LaVine when it comes to Chicago.
"I don't think he always had the pieces," Vucevic said. "And when he did, it didn't really work out for all of us. So, I just hope they really give him a warm welcome."
A Personal Bond
Vucevic and LaVine were teammates for most of five seasons before LaVine was traded, and the Montenegrin center remains now as one of the longest-standing members of the team. On a personal level, LaVine and Vucevic built a close bond in their time together, and seeing LaVine in Chicago again will surely be a happy reunion between the two.
"It will be great to see him. We built a great relationship off the court," Vucevic said. "That's something that I cherish more than whatever would have ever happened on the court."
Tip-off in Chicago on Wednesday is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.