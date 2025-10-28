Bulls News

Nikola Vucevic Shares Sincere Message for Zach LaVine Before Bulls vs Kings

Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine will return to face his old team on Wednesday

Jack Haslett

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) talk on a time out against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) talk on a time out against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wednesday night's matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings will be a special moment for Kings guard Zach LaVine as he makes his return to the United Center for the first time since he left the Bulls in a three-team trade in February 2024.

LaVine began his NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but joined the Bulls in the 2017-18 season and remained a steady presence in Chicago for the better part of eight seasons. LaVine etched himself into the Chicago history books in the process; he holds the franchise record for most three-pointers with 1,130 and is seventh in overall field goals in franchise history with 3,545.

It will surely be an emotional night, and it will also be a reunion for LaVine and many of his former Chicago teammates, including current Chicago center Nikola Vucevic.

Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine
Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) controls the ball against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

"I hope the Bulls fans give him the welcome he deserves. I think he gave a lot to the Bulls organization throughout the years. I know people criticized him at times, but I think it wasn't always fair," Vucevic said (via K.C. Johnson). "He's a great guy. He always competed, played hard, always tried to do his best. I know he always cared and wanted to do what's right by the organization and win."

A Long Career in Chicago with Limited Success

While LaVine contributed significantly to the Bulls with his personal statistics, the overall success of the team during his tenure did not always meet fan expectations. Chicago made the playoffs just once when LaVine was on the team, a first-round exit in 2022, and won just one playoff game in the process. This lackluster success in the playoffs leaves a complicated legacy for LaVine when it comes to Chicago.

"I don't think he always had the pieces," Vucevic said. "And when he did, it didn't really work out for all of us. So, I just hope they really give him a warm welcome."

A Personal Bond

Vucevic and LaVine were teammates for most of five seasons before LaVine was traded, and the Montenegrin center remains now as one of the longest-standing members of the team. On a personal level, LaVine and Vucevic built a close bond in their time together, and seeing LaVine in Chicago again will surely be a happy reunion between the two.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is congratulated by center Nikola Vucevic.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is congratulated by center Nikola Vucevic (9) after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the first half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"It will be great to see him. We built a great relationship off the court," Vucevic said. "That's something that I cherish more than whatever would have ever happened on the court."

Tip-off in Chicago on Wednesday is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Jack Haslett
JACK HASLETT

Jack Haslett is a writer and photographer covering Golden State Valkyries basketball for Sports Illustrated. Jack has previously published work with the Sporting Tribune, the Long Beach Current and DIG Magazine, covering sports, community events and news. A graduate from Long Beach State University, Jack has a passion for writing, photography and all things sports.

Home/News