The Chicago Bulls Just Lost One Their Few National TV Games

Believe it or not, ESPN has chose not to prioritize the 17-20 Chicago Bulls.

The NBA announced (h/t Jeff Argest) a change to the league schedule on Thursday, flexing the Chicago Bulls out of their upcoming primetime matchup on January 16. They were originally set to face off against the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center at 6:00 p.m. CT. Instead, the front leg of ESPN's Friday doubleheader will be headlined by the Cavaliers-76ers battle in Philly.

The Bulls are currently on a three-game skid with multiple players stuck on the injury report. Nevertheless, after their hot 6-1 start, the team started their downward spiral into familiarly frustrating territory. They are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference following their most recent loss to the East-leading Detroit Pistons, falling just behind the Atlanta Hawks.

Dec 31, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks with forward Dalen Terry (7) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

As for Brooklyn, they sit 13th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 11-23. The remarkably young team is slightly better than fans and media expected, and they have also received an All-Star-caliber effort from the recently acquired Michael Porter Jr. this season. The Nets even beat the Bulls once already by double digits, meaning Chicago should head into Brooklyn with an extra chip on their shoulder.

Still, I don't believe anyone is surprised to learn that the NBA and ESPN have chosen not to have these two teams represent them on national airwaves. A battle between a Cavaliers squad trying to climb the East leaderboards and a Philly team looking to remain one of the league's biggest surprises feels like a far bigger draw.

Removing this nationally televised game means the Bulls are no longer scheduled to appear on ESPN this season. They will also not appear on NBC. Chicago came into the year with only three games set for a national broadcast: Dec. 1 vs. Orlando on Peacock, Jan. 16 vs. Brooklyn on ESPN, and Feb. 5 at Toronto on Amazon Prime. With that said, the Bulls' count will remain at three (for now), as they did have their Dec. 26 meeting with the 76ers flexed to Amazon Prime after their hot start.

The lack of national exposure continues to speak to the frustrating start of the franchise. Not only does it underscore how non-competitive they have been in recent years, but it serves as a constant reminder of the non-existent starpower. Particularly for an organization that insists it wants to remain a player in the postseason race, this goes to show how few view them as a legitimate threat.