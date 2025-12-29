Trade season is only going to get busier for the Chicago Bulls.

While the front office will have its fair share of phone calls to pick up in the coming weeks, it should not forget to eavesdrop on the many other conversations across the league. NBA trades can lead to some significant ripple effects, particularly those that center around a superstar-caliber player. There are several who fit that description on the market this year, including one whom the Bulls have come to know very well over the last handful of seasons.

The Atlanta Hawks sound ready to part ways with Trae Young. Rumors have swirled for the past couple of seasons that this marriage could come to an end, and those rumors have only spun faster with the Hawks failing to reach an extension with the All-Star guard. Now, with a little over a month to go until the February trade deadline, Marc Stein has provided an update on the situation.

The long-time insider shared on The Stein Line that the Hawks are thought to be more open than ever before to trading the 27-year-old. Young has appeared in only 10 games this season and has averaged his fewest points since his rookie campaign. Also missing Kristaps Porzingis for much of the year, the Hawks have remained stuck in familiar Play-In territory.

Owed a $48.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season, moving Young may not prove as easy as the Hawks once hoped. While there is no denying his playmaking talent and clutch shotmaking ability, the results have left a lot to be desired. Despite his one heroic Eastern Conference Finals run, the Young-led Hawks have only made the playoffs twice and lost in the first-round both times. Thus, serious questions have emerged around the ability to build a sustainable winning team around the lead guard.

Nevertheless, Young is a superstar name who is likely to draw some legitimate interest in the coming weeks. And we might as well consider the potential impact this could have on the Chicago Bulls.

Could A Trae Young Trade Open Doors for the Bulls?

Dec 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes a pass to forward Jalen Johnson (1) against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

To be absolutely clear, I do not foresee the Chicago Bulls making a run at Trae Young. That's not the argument I'm here to present, specifically after they signed Josh Giddey to a four-year, $100 million deal to be their point guard of the future.

Instead, the reason I believe this news matters is because of the potential influence it can have on the Bulls' own trade endeavors. While we still have not received word that Arturas Karnisovas and Company intend to be sellers, there is no question that this remains a strong possibility. They have seven players on expiring contracts, including multiple young guards who could bring back sizable returns. With that in mind, it's fair to wonder if Young's availability could get in the way of the Bulls' own push to move Coby White or Ayo Dosunmu.

Might interested teams choose to take a higher-upside swing? While the cap hit would be a lot bigger, the cost may actually end up around the same, depending on how desperate the Hawks become to move Young. At the end of the day, we should not forget that teams often can't help themselves from swinging for the fences.

At the same time, there is a case to make that Young's availability could actually help the Bulls. While the Hawks may try to push him on guard-needy teams, those same teams may circle back to Chicago for a significantly more affordable option. Even if both White and Dosunmu are set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer, re-signing them is expected to cost well below Young's $48+ million next year.

The other key factor at play here is the potential for a multi-team structure. Moving that large of a contract mid-season isn't easy, especially under the newest rules implemented in the CBA. This is why we often see the cooperation of multiple teams needed to pull off a superstar deal. What team is better equipped to lend a helping hand in this situation than the Bulls with their slew of expiring, mid-size contracts?

Dec 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks to pass against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Whether it be Nikola Vucevic's $21+ million or Kevin Huerter's $17+ million, this is the kind of scenario a good front office takes advantage of. If I were Karnisovas, I would make it known early that I am willing to help facilitate any blockbuster deals for additional draft capital or young talent in return. A Trae Young deal could present the perfect opportunity, particularly if the Hawks' goal is to avoid taking back significant long-term money.

Speaking of which, wouldn't the Hawks' goal also be to find someone who can replace Young and still fit into their young core? Coby White's fit in Atlanta isn't necessarily hard to envision. As someone capable of playing both on and off the ball, he could make a lot of sense in the backcourt as Johnson takes over more playmaking responsibility. White's defensive deficiencies would also be covered up by playing alongside guys like Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Lastly, the most obvious and basic reason to keep tabs on the Trae Young market is the standings. Whether the Bulls can get involved or not, moving on from an All-Star player like Young can undoubtedly change the entire trajectory of a franchise. Might it be for the better? Absolutely, and the Hawks seem to believe that will be the case. But there is also a chance it leads to a step back.

The Bulls have battled for Play-In Tournament seeding with the Hawks over the past several seasons. They even faced off once in the postseason tournament during the 2024 campaign, when Chicago won 131-116 before losing in the next round to Miami. In their quest to return to relevancy, a slew of teams have passed them up in the East. Yet, the Hawks have failed to separate themselves in recent years. The Bulls are surely crossing their fingers that a Young trade does not change that.