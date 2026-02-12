Chicago Bulls' Yuki Kawamura Posted a Must-See Stat Line in Latest G League Game

The Chicago Bulls might as well embrace Yuki Mania.

Losers in nine of their last ten games, a downward spiral is in full effect for Billy Donovan's crew. Their sweeping changes at the trade deadline have signaled a possible tank job, one that could officially take them out of the Play-In Tournament picture for the first time in three seasons.

Over the last handful of games, in particular, the basketball has been a tough watch. As intriguing as it's been to get a look at potential young pieces like Jaden Ivey and Rob Dillingham, the team as a whole has looked out of sorts in almost every way. The Bulls are still looking for their first win since the February 5 deadline and have lost three of the last four games by at least 16 points. Their only tighter margin of defeat came against the 15-win Brooklyn Nets.

Things could certainly improve after the All-Star break, as players like Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, and Jalen Smith could make their return. Not to mention, the more time these newbies share the floor, the better they should play alongside one another. Still, the Bulls may not have a lot of good basketball left in them during this 2025-26 campaign, which is why it might not hurt to turn some attention to the G League.

If it's fun basketball you want, it's fun basketball Yuki Kawamura and Mac McClung are providing for the Windy City Bulls. The two guards have been lighting it up in recent weeks, and it all led to an incredible backcourt performance on Wednesday night.

Kawamura & McClung Combine for Nearly Half WCB's Points

Oct 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Yuki Kawamura (8) drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (24) and forward Luke Travers (33) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Yuki Kawamura dropped 34 points, 16 assists, and 8 rebounds on 12-24 shooting from the field. The smallest player in the NBA, he was torching the Denver Nuggets' affiliate, which even featured seven-foot-two center Moses Brown.

As for McClung, he added an additional 30 points on 12-21 shooting. It marked his ninth game with 30+ points this season, bringing his per-game average to 25.9 points a night. To little surprise, that ranks Top 3 among players who have appeared in at least 20 G League games this season.

Yes, this means that Kawamura and McClung combined for 64 of the team's 131 points. They also set each other up multiple times for some big-time buckets, which included one of the best alley-oop dunks you will see this season.

Near the end of the second quarter, Kawamura was at the top of the key and well behind the three-point arc. He and McClung must have caught eyes, as the three-time slam dunk champion proceeded to make a baseline sprint for the rim. Kawamura then left his feet to throw a perfectly placed lob for McClung, who finished the play with an emphatic two-handed reverse jam.

G League or NBA, this is one of the best plays we have seen all season long ...

Kawamura's performance, in particular, is a must-watch. The guard was nearly impossible for the Grand Rapids Gold to slow down, and his playmaking looked beyond special. In addition to his excellent lob, Kawamura also had a ridiculous backward, over-the-head pass to set up a layup.

If you have a second, I highly encourage you to watch him work his Yuki Magic:

G-League competition may be far from what players see in the NBA, but there is no question that this near triple-double for Kawamura remains a real accomplishment. This is exactly why the overseas standout remains on the big league radar despite his five-foot-eight frame.

Speaking of which, let's not forget that he has also made a legitimate impact in his few NBA appearances this season. The guard recently appeared in four-straight games for the Bulls, recording a combined 20 points, 22 assists, and 16 rebounds.

Unfortunately, whether or not he is bound for another taste of NBA action this season is a fair question. The Bulls added a slew of guards at this season's trade deadline, and Billy Donovan will have his hands full dividing up the minutes. I suppose that's just more of a reason to keep tabs on what is going on in Hoffman Estates, however. I hear tickets are cheap.