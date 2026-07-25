Will Caleb Wilson Be the Bulls' Next Rookie of the Year? The Odds Are in His Favor

The Chicago Bulls have had three players in franchise history win the Rookie of the Year award: Michael Jordan, Elton Brand, and Derrick Rose.

Can Caleb Wilson become the fourth?

It's a high bar to hold the 20-year-old to, but it's the kind that comes with hearing your name called with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. Heck, it's also the kind that comes after such a dominant Summer League showing.

For months, the Top 4 players in this year's class were labeled as having superstar potential. It made this draft feel like one of the most important of the 21st Century. Obviously, whether that's true is something that only time will tell. But it's been easy to believe thus far, especially when it comes to Wilson.

All the Bulls' rookie has done is impress with his confidence and aggressiveness. Off the court, he's talked the talk and has stressed the importance of taking no days off. On the court, he walked the walk with high-flying dunks, ridiculous chase-down blocks, and far better three-point shooting than anyone expected.

To say Wilson has been one of the offseason's biggest winners would be an understatement. But don't just take my word for it.

Sportsbooks have started to post their Rookie of the Year odds for this upcoming 2026 campaign. Wilson may not lead the way, but he's clearly gained some ground on his fellow Top 4 picks. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has him listed as having the second-best odds to take home the hardware at +330. Only Cameron Boozer currently has a better chance in their eyes, and it's close at +300

As for DraftKings, they are only slightly less bullish (pun intended) on Wilson's chances. They have his ROY odds at +350, which puts him behind both Boozer (+300) and No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson (+330). Somewhat surprisingly, No. 1 overall pick is a pretty distant fourth on the list at +425.

Obviously, there is still plenty of time for these odds to shift, but it still serves as a worthwhile reflection of where the public eye currently stands. Wilson has made an incredibly strong first impression, so much so that there is a genuine belief that he could have the best rookie season in the league.

Caleb Wilson Will Be a Mainstay in ROY Race

Jul 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls 2026 NBA Draft first round pick Caleb Wilson reacts after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, there is no question that Caleb Wilson will face an uphill battle this season. All four rookies are stepping into a pretty great environment that should allow them to make an immediate impact. Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa, in particular, could find themselves on a winning team. Both the Jazz and Wizards are well-positioned to take a meaningful step forward with some new veteran stars on the roster.

At the same time, could their potential winning ways and star power limit the rookies' impact from the jump? It's certainly possible, and one has to imagine that's what the sportsbooks are thinking.

Conversely, both Boozer and Wilson are stepping into a situation where they will be the top priority. Each should have the ball in their hands plenty, meaning their game-to-game stat lines could really start to stand out. These two also have the benefit of being the type of players who consistently impact multiple areas of the box score.

If it does come down to Boozer and Wilson, though, it's not hard to imagine Wilson gaining serious steam. Even if Boozer is the more polished and complete player, Wilson showed at Summer League how he can be a highlight machine. When we think about award voting, it's a skill like that can certainly come in handy. It's very possible that he finishes the season with the longest highlight reel of any rookie.

Of course, a lot still has to go right for Wilson to walk away with the award. And his rookie season can still be considered a massive success without a new trophy to put on his mantel. Still, there is no question that he is in a good position to be the first Bull since Derrick Rose to earn one of the NBA's highest honors. That itself makes this season even more exciting. Is it October yet?

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