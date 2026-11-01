It only took one game for Tiago Splitter to send a clear message to the longest-tenured Bull.

In the team's regular-season opener against the Toronto Raptors, 13 of an available 14 players touched the floor. The odd man out was Patrick Williams, despite possessing the kind of frame that makes sense against a long and strong Raptors roster.

The move only further underscored just how much has changed for the organization as a whole. The former No. 4 overall pick was a priority for the previous regime. He was consistently a main part of the rotation despite repeatedly poor results. Still only 24 years old, it was unclear how a new front office and coaching staff would perceive the forward, especially when factoring in that he is one of the most expensive players on the roster. Williams is owed $18.0 million in each of the next three seasons.

Well, Bryson Graham and Tiago Splitter haven't let that impact any of their decision-making. Williams has to earn playing time like everyone else, and Friday night was another reminder of just how low on the totem pole he sits.

Patrick Williams

Oct 21, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) arrives before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls were smothered by the Boston Celtics for the second time in a week. The 125-111 loss marked their fifth in six games, and thus it led to Tiago Splitter going deep into the bench yet again.

The search for answers resulted in 14 players touching the floor, including all three players who are on a two-way contract. Both Nic Claxton and Dailyn Swain were also ruled out for the game, meaning that Patrick Williams was the only healthy player not to hear his name called.

Aside from the injured Nic Claxton, Williams continues to be the only Bulls player who hasn't touched the court this season. It is worth noting that Williams was ruled out with an adductor strain for a couple of these games. But regardless, it's incredibly telling that he has made it through multiple blowouts with an appearance.

Especially when we consider Splitter's emphasis on defense and physicality, it feels as if Williams could be of service. For all his shortcomings, he at least has one of the most physically imposing builds on the team.

With that in mind, it sure sounds as if an opportunity might finally arrive for Williams soon. The Bulls can only ignore him for so long amid the ugly losses, and Splitter essentially admitted as much.

“I told him during the whole camp and before we started the games that he was doing a great job, he was forcing my hand and making my life difficult because he was doing a good job,” Splitter told the Chicago Sun-Times in Boston.

“He’s got to stay ready. His moment is going to come. You can’t just switch rotations every day. You’ve got to stick to something and evaluate, see how the young guys are doing. He’s going to have time to play, and there will be changes made throughout the season, so he’s ready to go.”

Even if Williams is finally thrown into action soon, the decision-making so far says it all. He isn't currently part of the long-term plans, and it's hard to see that changing any time soon.

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