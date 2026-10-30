Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play

The Boston Celtics are looking to sweep their four-game homestand when they face off against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

This will be the second meeting between these two teams this week after Boston’s 134-99 blowout win on Monday night.

The C’s then held off the Nets in an overtime win the next night, while the Bulls fell 133-127 at home to the Knicks on Wednesday night.

Boston has won five of the last six meetings against Chicago, with the Bulls only covering the spread in their upset win.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play opener.

Bulls vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +15.5 (-110)

Celtics -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bulls +575

Celtics -1850

Total

235.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Bulls vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, NBCSB

Bulls record: 1-4

Celtics record: 3-1

Bulls vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Tobe Awaka – Questionable

Nic Claxton – Out

Jalen Smith – Questionable

Patrick Williams – Questionable

Celtics Injury Report

Devin Carter – Out

Bulls vs. Celtics Player to Watch

Jayson Tatum, Forward, Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum hasn’t missed a beat to start the season, averaging 28 points per game on 43% shooting through four contests. And that’s even with just 13 points on 6 of 23 shooting (26.1%) in the opener.

Since then, though, Tatum dropped 36 against the Knicks, 23 against these Bulls, and 40 against Brooklyn in an overtime win in the second half of a back-to-back.

Tatum will look to close out this homestand with a bang on Friday night.

Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

We have to remember that point differential is a tiebreaker in the NBA Cup, so after covering as -14.5 favorites earlier this week, I have no doubt that the Celtics can cover -15.5 tonight.

The Celtics not only covered that -14.5 spread against the Bulls, but more than doubled it in the 134-99 victory. I’m not saying that I think they’ll win by 35 again – not that it’s impossible –, but Chicago has gotten blown out in both games this season when an underdog of 10 or more points (135-92 loss in Toronto to open the season).

Pick: Celtics -15.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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