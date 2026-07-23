A Bulls and Pelicans Trade for Jordan Hawkins Makes a Ton of Sense

The Chicago Bulls Bryson Graham isn't one to beat around the bush.

The organization's young new front office leader might as well be the polar opposite of Arturas Karnisovas when it comes to addressing the media. He has already sat in front of a microphone multiple times this summer, going out of his way to explain each and every move made. Heck, even when it came to an unpopular decision like trading both second-round picks, Graham embraced the heat.

What has arguably been the most notable difference, however, is Graham's use of the word "rebuild." From the moment he sat down, Graham essentially admitted that the franchise fit that description perfectly. They didn't have a superstar player. They were focused on developing talent. They held a winning record just once in nine years. The proof is in the pudding, folks.

Graham has repeatedly said that the Bulls are starting from the ground floor. And, with that, he has outlined numerous ways in which he wants to build for the future. One of those ways has clearly been maintaining significant financial flexibility. Despite having more projected cap space than anyone this summer, Graham opted to add vets on short-term and moveable deals. Not only could these players help the Bulls' youngsters, but they would allow Graham to continue turning over this roster.

Relatedly, Graham has not shied away from discussing salary dump situations. He has mentioned this as a good tactic for adding future assets several times. To be sure, Graham has yet to pull off a transaction that fits the bill, which might speak more to the current lack of those situations around the league. But who's to say one isn't coming?

The Bulls still have one roster spot open for the 2026-27 campaign. There has been seemingly no lack of urgency to fill that chair, which further speaks to Graham's patience and desired flexibility. Could the Bulls simply sign a player like Jaylin Sellers to a non-guaranteed deal or add more veteran guidance to the locker room? Sure. But they could also save this open seat for someone else's unwanted contract.

Ah, yes, we have finally gotten to the point of this article!

A recent report from The Stein Line threw out a very interesting salary dump situation to monitor. According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the New Orleans Pelicans have been active in trade talks and are interested in moving off Jordan Hawkins to open up more of their own flexibility. Hawkins is owed $7.0 million this season before hitting restricted free agency.

For what it's worth, the Memphis Grizzlies were the only specific suitor named. However, might this make perfect sense for the Bulls?

A Good Salary Dump Match for the Bulls

Apr 7, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) dribbles the ball court against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First things first, there is an obvious connection that has to be made: Bryson Graham helped draft Jordan Hawkins.

He may not have been the lead decision-maker in New Orleans for the 2023 NBA Draft, but he was an assistant general manager with a strong voice. It's why he was promoted to the No. 2 seat only a year later. Now, does that guarantee that Graham was a fan of Hawkins and would be open to trading for him right now? Of course not.

There is also a world where Graham did like Hawkins but later jumped off the bandwagon. The former UConn star has obviously struggled during his NBA career, which is why the Pelicans are willing to make him available. He has averaged 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist over his three-year career and 174-game sample size. The three-point shooting was supposed to be his elite skill, yet he's converted at a modest 34.8 percent.

Still, if Graham was able to talk himself into Hawkins before, why not a few years later with a potential asset or two attached? It's also not as if he wouldn't fill an area of need for this Bulls roster. They have become surprisingly thin in the backcourt and could undoubtedly benefit from some added shooting.

Even if Hawkins isn't the dynamic threat people once thought he could be, the guard can still catch fire at times and drain shots on the move. Especially when we consider that the Bulls will likely have their wings control much of the offense, having an off-ball mover and shooter like Hawkins makes plenty of sense.

It's also not as if the Bulls would be dipping into their flexibility much. The 24-year-old Hawkins would be another expiring deal for Graham to have on the books. Best-case scenario, he shoots lights out and gives the Bulls a reason to force him into restricted free agency. Worst-case scenario, you just let him walk free next summer.

Now, are the Pelicans likely going to fork over much for the right to take on Hawkins' deal? Probably not. We might be looking at a pair of second-rounders, of which the Bulls have plenty. But it never hurts to bolster the arsenal! We have seen multiple solid young players move for packages of seconds just this offseason. Isaiah Joes, Isaiah Stewart, and Aaron Wiggins are a few examples.

You never know which deals can be expanded, as well. Many still believe the Pelicans could eventually move Trey Murphy or Herb Jones. If they want to get that done but limit the salary they take back, could the Bulls be of service and potentially secure a future first? They still have enough room to take back Hawkins and some additional unwanted money, specifically if they can find a suitor for someone like Isaac Okoro or Jalen Smith.

Regardless, let's not go too deep down the rabbit hole. The main point is that the Bulls have seemingly been willing to help out teams who find themselves in a financial bind. The opportunities to do that haven't been particularly obvious, but now one has presented itself with Graham's old squad. Could it finally be time to pull the trigger?

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