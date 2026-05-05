Tom Thibodeau is Reportedly Open to a Bulls Reunion, But Does It Make Sense?

The first domino has fallen for the Chicago Bulls.

On Monday afternoon, the Bulls came out of left field with the hire of Bryson Graham as their next lead basketball executive. While Graham was among the list of publicly known finalists, many considered him near the bottom of the totem pole. Not only was he one of the lesser-known figures, but he also doesn't turn 40 years old until later this year. Taking a chance on the young, up-and-coming voice didn't feel like a typical Bulls move.

Perhaps that's exactly why it will prove to be the right hire, though! Fans have been begging the Bulls to finally dismiss the status quo and go in a new direction for years. Graham's hire may suggest they are ready to do just that, but there is also plenty more work to be done.

The next step will be finding a head coach who can help bring Graham's vision to life. Will that mean going with a similarly young and open-minded top assistant, or could Graham try to complement his own immaturity with a veteran perspective?

If one thing is for sure, it sounds like there is a proven (and very familiar) head coach who is already willing to take on the Bulls' job.

Tom Thibodeau Open to Rejoining the Chicago Bulls?

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tom Thibodeau is a free agent, but he doesn't want it to stay that way for long. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Thibodeau still has every intention of continuing his coaching career despite being 68 years old. He is reportedly on the lookout for the right fit, which many would assume is a win-now squad. However, Amick goes on to specifically state that Thibodeau would have an interest in a Bulls reunion if new front office leader Bryson Graham approached him.

First things first, as a basketball junkie, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Thibodeau showed interest in nearly any open position. The guy simply loves to coach. At the same time, he would also be one of the oldest head coaches in the NBA and thus doesn't feel particularly best suited for a rebuilding situation. Even if Thibodeau is willing to step into the Bulls' role, is he really going to be willing to play the long game and focus primarily on player development?

Of course, we can't rule out the possibility that Graham wants to turn things around fast. We won't truly know his preferred course of action until he addresses reporters later this week. Still, does anyone expect Graham to seek a quick fix, particularly when his strongest skill is scouting young talent? Not to mention, if this were the plan, he would have to make significant changes to the roster over the next couple of months. As flexible as the Bulls may be, turning them into an instant competitor wouldn't be easy.

None of this is to say that what Thibodeau brings to the table couldn't be useful for an org that is starting fresh. Heck, he has done some of his best work with down-on-their-luck franchises in need of an identity. The Bulls would essentially have a culture in place from the moment Thibodeau was brought in, allowing Graham to worry less about building it from the ground up.

But would that be the culture Graham wants? Better yet, does he really want to make his first wave of decisions with Thibodeau breathing down his neck?

Thibodeau is a highly respected and qualified head coach, and there is absolutely no doubt about that. For that reason alone, the door likely shouldn't be completely shut on a potential reunion. However, if the Graham hire is all about moving forward and trying something new, hiring an aging coach from the franchise's past would feel counterintuitive. Might things be different if the Bulls had themselves a proven playoff team? Sure, but the reality is very much the opposite, and that makes the idea of a Thibodeau pursuit feel highly unlikely.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news