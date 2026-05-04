Chicago Bulls Stunner: Bryson Graham Named as Next Head of Basketball Ops

In a shocking turn of events, the Chicago Bulls have reportedly named Bryson Graham as their new executive vice president of basketball operations.

The Atlanta Hawks' senior vice president was one of four finalists, joining Minnesota's Matt Lloyd, Detroit's Dennis Lindsey, and Boston's Dave Lewin. For days, Lloyd was considered a shoo-in for the Bulls' top job. He's been heavily connected to the gig since the beginning, not only because of his strong reputation around the league but also because of his prior connection to the Bulls organization. Lloyd spent 13 seasons with the Bulls in a variety of roles under John Paxson, who was a key player in the franchise's search.

Graham is among the youngest candidates the Bulls interviewed at 39 years old. The majority of his career was spent in New Orleans, where he started in 2010 as an intern. Graham proceeded to hold a long list of roles, which included everything from player development director to scouting coordinator to assistant general manager. He would eventually be named the No. 2 in 2024 before departing for the Atlanta Hawks at the beginning of this 2025-26 season.

His most recent role put him as the right-hand man to Onsi Saleh. The team proceeded to shake things up significantly, moving on from Trae Young mid-season and deciding to build around their young core. The move worked wonders, throwing Atlanta out of the Play-In Tournament and into the No. 6 seed. They would eventually go on to lose to the Knicks in six games in historic fashion, 140-89.

Graham is most often praised for his eye for talent. However, there is little question that his long list of roles and quick climb up the NBA ranks stood out in the interview process.

“We’re excited to name Bryson Graham as our Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. Bryson is an elite talent evaluator who has earned tremendous respect across the league, and that stood out immediately during our process," the Bulls said in a statement.

"He has worked his way up through basketball operations from the ground level, and that experience has given him a deep understanding of how to build and sustain a successful organization. He is an effective communicator, a disciplined and thoughtful decision-maker, and someone who truly connects with players and people. He understands today’s league, today’s players, and what it takes to develop talent and build a winning culture. Just as important, Bryson is committed to building a high-level group around him. He knows what he does well, and he is focused on surrounding that with strong leadership across strategy, scouting, and player development. This is an important step for our organization. We know there is work ahead, but we are confident in Bryson’s ability to lead, build, and move us forward.”

Graham also released a statement above formally accepting the position as the Chicago Bulls' next lead decision-maker:

“I am incredibly honored to join the Chicago Bulls organization,” said Graham. “This is one of the most storied franchises in the history of professional basketball, and I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to deliver results for this city and these fans. My entire career has been built on the belief that sustained success starts with finding the right players and developing an all-around impactful culture. I want to thank Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf and the entire Bulls organization for presenting me with this opportunity. I am ready to get to work.”

Was Bryson Graham the Right Hire for the Chicago Bulls?

Oct 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Chicago Bulls logo against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

To be blunt and switch into first person, I'm shocked. While Bryson Graham may have moved on to the final round of interviews, he arguably felt like the least likely of the four to land the job. Does that mean he isn't a qualified candidate? No, but it spoke to his youth and the lesser-known nature of his executive career up until this point.

The Bulls have been known to play it simple and safe, which is why Matt Lloyd was largely presumed to be the frontrunner. Dennis Lindsey also felt like the No. 2 candidate because of his proven track record building up the Utah Jazz in the late 2010s. In other words, going with a young unknown like Graham felt like it might be too big a risk for a rather conservative organization.

Perhaps that speaks to exactly why they went in this direction, though. Many wanted the Bulls to finally go outside the organization and make an unconventional move. The whole point of hiring a search firm was to broaden their horizons and interview an expansive list of candidates. Graham has zero ties to the Bulls or John Paxson, which couldn't be said about either Lloyd or Lindsey.

Graham is also said to be an excellent talent evaluator. While the Pelicans may not have had much success in recent years, there is little question that they have built an impressive list of young candidates. According to ESPN, Graham was a major voice in drafting players like Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. He was also reportedly the key voice in convincing his former organization to trade its unprotected first-rounder to Atlanta during the 2025 NBA Draft, which was viewed as the best move of the summer.

So, is there an impressive resume there for the Bulls to explain their decision? Yes, but Graham will have even more to prove right when he walks through the door. It's nearly impossible to know exactly what he can bring to the table, so take out your microscope and prepare to watch him closely. If one thing is for sure, he will immediately be able to get to work on making this franchise his own. From two upcoming first-round draft picks to potentially $60+ million in cap space, the Bulls have countless resources for Graham to use this summer.

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