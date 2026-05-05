What the Bulls Hiring Bryson Graham Could Tell Us About Their Future

The Chicago Bulls have a new executive vice president of basketball operations.

In essentially a blindside move, the organization went with one of their youngest finalists, Bryson Graham. The decision came in the wake of Matt Lloyd being considered the frontrunner for days, as his ties to the organization were well-documented. However, it's hard not to respect the Bulls for ultimately deciding to go in another direction. A franchise that has long prioritized familiarity, this outside and youthful hire represents a decision to go in a new direction.

Now, to be frank, what Bryson Graham brings to the table is a complete unknown. And the same could have been said about most of the Bulls' candidates. Aside from Dennis Lindsey, who previously served as the lead decision-maker with the Utah Jazz, the Bulls were interviewing high-ranking No. 2s. When you go down the road, there is always more risk.

Still, this doesn't mean we can't infer some things about what this hire means. Even if there is very little out there about who Graham is as an executive, the fact that they went this far outside the box says a lot about what the plans might be for the organization in the immediate future.

Prioritizing Talent Evaluation

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Noa Essengue stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 12th pick by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If anything has been made very clear about Bryson Graham, it would be the fact that he has a keen eye for talent. Michael Reinsdorf touted that skill in his statement regarding Graham's hire, and ESPN's Shams Charania also called out his "tremendous scouting eye." More specifically, it's said that Graham played a vital role in the Pelicans' drafting of players like Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Considering the Bulls have two first-round picks in this year's 2026 NBA Draft, Graham will immediately get to put his talent evaluation skills to use. But don't forget that the Bulls also have full control over all their future first-rounders. Indeed, adding someone like Graham could very well imply that the Bulls plan to take things extremely slowly and build back up through the draft. Had they gone after someone like Dennis Lindsey, there may have been reason to believe that turning things around relatively quickly may have been on their mind.

Is this potential approach a tad scary considering the looming lottery changes? Yes, but it's certainly an acceptable path forward as long as you have someone capable of making the right selections.

A Developmental Head Coach?

Apr 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks with Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) Washington Wizards in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

When Matt Lloyd was viewed as the frontrunner, many speculated that Minnesota Timberwolves lead assistant coach Micah Nori could join him as the organization's next head coach. Now with Bryson Graham at the helm, however, it's nearly impossible to know which direction he might go.

Might he pursue a veteran leader because of his own lack of experience? It's possible. But the far more likely outcome feels like targeting a fellow young assistant who is known to have strong developmental skills. Someone like Charlotte's Charles Lee or Utah's Will Hardy could be the mold. Speaking of which, Nori could still very much be in play. He is said to be a strong relationship builder and has been a fundamental part of helping Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels reach their potential.

Regardless, going with Bryson Graham means playing the long game, and one has to imagine the Bulls go a similar route with their next head coach.

Plans to Grow the Staff?

Jan 31, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan looks on from the bench during the second half against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

While Bryson Graham has held a variety of roles throughout his NBA career, there is no getting around the fact that he is under 40 years old. Of course, there can be tons of value to bringing in a fresh and innovative voice, but there is also something to be said about the lessons that come with being a seasoned vet. This is why it feels safe to assume that Graham will plan to hire a sizable staff around him.

Heck, Michael Reinsdorf even said in April that he is open to a different front office structure. Plenty of other successful organizations name their lead executive and proceed to hire a slew of people to fill secondary and tertiary roles. This sure feels as though it could be in the cards for Graham. Reinsdorf even went as far as to praise Graham for knowing his limits and recognizing that he may not always have all the answers:

"Just as important, Bryson is committed to building a high-level group around him. He knows what he does well, and he is focused on surrounding that with strong leadership across strategy, scouting, and player development," Reinsdorf said in a statement. "This is an important step for our organization. We know there is work ahead, but we are confident in Bryson’s ability to lead, build, and move us forward.”

At the end of the day, growing the Bulls' basketball operations crew feels necessary with such a young leader. Whether or not they will stick to their words, however, is something only time will tell. The Bulls have been notorious for keeping a smaller staff over the years, and Graham could learn that the hard way as he begins the process of building his front office.

No One is Safe

Mar 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) and forward Matas Buzelis (14) high five during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

No matter who the Bulls hired, it felt safe to assume that no one on the roster was a guaranteed building block. The fact is that each front office is different, and a new executive will want to work hard to bring in his own guys. This feels particularly notable with Bryson Graham, who is best known for being an elite scout.

In other words, there is a very good chance that Graham comes in with a pretty set opinion on the potential for both Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. Will he likely keep both around going into next season? Yes, but it's impossible to know whether he believes they can be a fundamental part of a winning team. Giddey is specifically someone who has been a polarizing player over the years, so it will be fascinating to hear Graham's evaluation of the guard when he first meets with the media.

Keep in mind that Graham will immediately have two Top 15 picks to play with this June. Not only will this give fans real insight into the type of talent he values, but those players will be HIS guys. Uplifting them will be a big part of his game plan, and this could come at the expense of the team's current young talent.

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