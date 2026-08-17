Updated Bulls Coaching List After Two Former Assistant Depart the Franchise

The Chicago Bulls staffing changes continue during this quiet stretch of the offseason.

With training camp a little over a month away, many organizations are finalizing their coaching staffs. The Bulls have obviously undergone a shake-up at head coach, which saw Tiago Splitter come in for head coach Billy Donovan. The former Trail Blazers interim leader eventually added several new names to this bench in July. This signaled that some familiar faces likely weren't going to return, and this was all but confirmed this week.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that two former Bulls assistants have found new homes. Assistant coach John Bryant is headed to the Charlotte Hornets, where he will join former long-time Bull Coby White. Bryant has been with Donovan in Chicago since November 2020. He was with the Philadelphia 76ers before that. Bryant was a very active member of the coaching staff, even serving as the team's Summer League head coach during his tenure.

Speaking of which, one of the Bulls' 2026 Summer League head coaches has also departed the franchise. Austin Dufault is headed to the Denver Nuggets as an assistant coach and vice president of player development, per Scotto. A former Colorado Buffaloes forward, it's a full-circle moment for the former Pistons and Bulls assistant.

Dufault was on the Bulls' Summer League staff, which was led by Tiago Splitter. He was even tasked with coaching the team's third Summer League game after Splitter led the way in the first two. Afterwards, Dufault talked about how much the moment meant to him after many years of climbing the coaching ladder.

To be sure, it's unclear right now if either Bryant or Dufault was asked to return for the 2026-27 season.

Who are the Bulls New Coaching Additions?

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; New Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter speaks during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We will not have a full grasp of Tiago Splitter's first full staff as Chicago Bulls head coach until training camp arrives. However, the pieces have certainly been falling into place, and there are multiple names who have reportedly signed on to the organization's rebuild.

Rex Kalamian (assistant): Veteran assistant, most recently with the Milwaukee Bucks

Jonah Herscu (assistant): Former head coach of Portland Trail Blazers' G League affiliate

Blake Ahearn (assistant): Former Memphis Grizzlies assistant known for shooting

Jordan Brink (assistant/director of player development): Reigning champion assistant with the New York Knicks

All signs have also pointed toward Wes Unseld Jr. sticking around with the Bulls. Billy Donovan's right-hand man for the past couple of seasons, Unseld Jr. is likely to be the only other staff member with prior head coaching experience. The former Denver Nuggets assistant became the Washington Wizards' head coach in 2021-22 for two full seasons.

Unseld Jr. was a part of the Bulls' search process and was a finalist for the position. Once Splitter took the job, however, there was seemingly a push from the organization to keep Unseld Jr. part of the mix. There is no question this should help Splitter with his adjustment, as Unseld Jr. is very familiar with several of the pre-existing members of this roster.

Anyway, there will likely be some other new hires that will come to light closer to the regular season. The Bulls are an organization in transition, which means the movement isn't going to stop!

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news