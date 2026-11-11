Bulls Injury Report: Caleb Wilson At Risk of Missing First Game After Late Addition

The Chicago Bulls' meeting with the San Antonio Spurs just got a whole lot scarier.

While it was already projected to be an uphill battle for Tiago Splitter's squad, the latest injury makes it an even steeper climb. For the first time this season, rookie sensation Caleb Wilson is at risk of sitting out. The No. 4 overall pick is said to be dealing with hip soreness, officially making him "questionable" for his first-ever meeting with Victor Wembanyama.

For what it's worth, Wilson did not start the day on the injury report. It wasn't until the hours leading up to game time that the Bulls added him to the list. There was also no indication that Wilson was limited in the team's practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Knowing the little that we do about the forward, it sure feels likely that he tries to play through these kinds of bumps and bruises. Nevertheless, the fact that he was downgraded on game day certainly leaves room for concern. The last thing the Bulls want to do is allow their face of the franchise to put any additional and unnecessary stress on his body. This is especially true so early into the 2026-27 campaign.

If Wilson is ruled out later this evening, the Bulls will have a massive scoring hole to fill. The rookie has essentially been the team's leading scorer all season long. He is currently averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. The versatility and athleticism he brings to the floor are critical parts of what this group is trying to do on both ends, and it sure feels like a necessary component to keeping things competitive against the reigning Western Conference champs.

Expect more minutes for Noa Essengue, Patrick Williams, and Leonard Miller if Wilson is ruled out. It also wouldn't be surprising if Splitter looked to play a double-big lineup with Jalen Smith and Nic Claxton sharing the frontcourt. The head coach has teased the concept with Claxton back in the fold and Smith playing as well as he has.

With that said, the Bulls may continue to be short-handed at center. Zach Collins is still listed as questionable with an illness, though Splitter said he is improving after the latest practice. Tobe Awaka is also out as he deals with back tightness.

Speaking of which, Norman Powell is the final Bull at risk of missing another game. The All-Star guard had back spasms ahead of the Bulls' previous meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers and sat out. He has now been upgraded to questionable.

Interestingly enough, the Bulls' starting lineup seemed a bit more cohesive without Powell on the floor this weekend. But there is no doubt that his shooting remains very important for this young team. The Bulls are hoping he can return for a matchup where spacing the floor is essential.

Chicago Bulls Full Injury Report

Oct 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell (24) and forward Isaac Okoro (35) react after a play against the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Wilson – QUESTIONABLE (hip)

Zach Collins – QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Norman Powell – QUESTIONABLE (back)

Tobe Awaka – OUT (back)

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