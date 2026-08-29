Why the Chicago Bulls' Likely Final Offseason Move Will Be No Move

The Chicago Bulls were trying to get frisky.

In recent weeks and days, the organization was connected to both Bennedict Mathurin and Jonathan Kuminga. The former was a 24-year-old restricted free agent with the Los Angeles Clippers. The latter was a 23-year-old unrestricted free agent who spent the final couple of months of 2025-26 with the Atlanta Hawks.

Both were viewed as two of the best remaining free agents on the board, as well as the kind of players who could still very much fit into a rebuilding atmosphere. It also felt notable that Kuminga was previously suiting up for Bryson Graham's former organization. The Bulls' new front office leader was the Hawks GM, meaning he played a meaningful role in adding Kuminga to the Hawks roster in the first place.

Nevertheless, Mathurin ended up agreeing to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, while Kuminga is on his way to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It means the Bulls continue to have a roster spot at their disposal, and time is ticking off the clock before training camp.

One interesting name did hit the market on Friday. Cam Whitmore was waived and stretched by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the former first-rounder does seem to fit the archetype that this new front office values. With that said, the recent injury history is a slight concern, as is Whitmore's more ball-dominant playstyle.

Who are some other options on the open market? It's slim pickings. The Bulls could benefit from adding another vet to this young core. The same can be said about adding someone who can efficiently space the floor. But is that even worth it at this point?

If not ... what the heck will the Bulls' final move of the offseason be?

The Chicago Bulls May Want to Stand Pat

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham (R) introduces Chicago Bulls new head coach Tiago Splitter (L) during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls' final move of the offseason might be ... well ... no move at all!

While the roster limit on an NBA team is 15, the league allows a team to enter the season with only 14 contracts. The Bulls are currently sitting at that number and are about to embark on what is widely considered a rebuilding year. So, what's the rush?

If the Bulls did happen upon a young player they like and want to evaluate, then it wouldn't hurt to give the final chair to that player. However, it's become abundantly clear that they aren't seeing the kind of talent they are dying to add into the mix. Jonathan Kuminga and Bennedict Mathurin were clearly on their radar, but they weren't going to do that deal just to do it.

Indeed, this has been Graham's mantra from the jump. He has fully recognized the rebuilding state that this organization is in and doesn't plan to rush the process. More specifically, he has stressed both through his words and actions how much he values flexibility. Having an open roster spot is about as flexible as a team can get.

To be clear, this doesn't mean the Bulls would sit on that spot all year long. The main point of standing pat the rest of the offseason would be to use that roster spot as leverage in the trade market come the regular season. More trades are going to be made in the coming months, and the Bulls will be in an excellent position to help facilitate those deals and take back unwanted money for a fee.

It's likely that Graham was searching for those exact opportunities this offseason, but very few actually presented themselves. Teams have presumably been more hesitant to fork over draft capital to dump money, especially as they try to understand the new lottery system. At the same time, this hesitation could quickly subside once the reality of the regular season sets in.

At the end of the day, there is simply no need for the Bulls to make another move. If anything, when it comes to rebuilding earnestly, choosing not to stand pat could very well be the best decision long-term. Patience is a virtue!

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