Caitlin Clark Had a Very Excited All-Caps Tweet About the Pacers’ Comeback vs. Knicks
The Indiana Pacers won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals to steal home court advantage away from the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.
The Pacers used a frantic fourth quarter comeback to overcome a 17-point deficit with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation, and went on to win in overtime. And Caitlin Clark was watching the whole thing.
Clark took to X to post an all-caps message to the other professional basketball team in Indianapolis after Tyrese Haliburton hit a buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime.
The Pacers and Fever—particularly the team's stars—have been incredibly supportive of each other over the last year. Haliburton often shows up at Fever games, and was at Gainbridge Fieldhouse over the weekend as the Fever won their home opener.
The Fever have a rematch with the Atlanta Dream on Thursday and the Pacers and Knicks will be back in action on Friday. It's a good time to be a basketball fan in Indiana.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated