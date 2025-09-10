SI

NBA Veteran Cam Reddish Nearing Agreement to Play in Europe

Reddish, who has played six years in the NBA for four teams, is nearing a contract with a club in Lithuania.

NBA veteran Cam Reddish is nearing an agreement to play in Europe.
NBA veteran free agent Cam Reddish, who played 33 games for the Lakers last season, is nearing an agreement to play in Lithuania for BC Siauliai, according to a report from Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.

Reddish, who was selected with the No. 10 pick by the Hawks in the 2019 draft out of Duke, has played six NBA seasons for four teams, including the Hawks, Knicks, Trail Blazers and Lakers.

The 26-year-old has averaged 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds on 39.8% shooting from the floor in his NBA career.

According to BasketNews, there will be an exit clause in Reddish's contract for next season to allow him to leave BC Siauliai for the NBA, EuroLeague or other top leagues internationally.

