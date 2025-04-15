Cavaliers Center Jarrett Allen Made NBA History This Season
Jarrett Allen has several adjectives to his name. The list starts with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ center, the Fro, one of the best centers in the NBA and now, the founding member of the NBA’s 70/70 club.
Until 2025, no NBA player had ever finished a season shooting 70-plus percent from both the free throw line and from the field. Jarrett Allen accomplished this feat during Cleveland’s historic season and he did it by the skin of his teeth.
He finished at 71 percent from the free throw line and 70.6 percent from the field.
The number that stands out here is Allen’s amazing 70.6 percent from the field. He had one of just nine seasons where any player has shot 70 percent or better. In those nine other seasons, three of them were accomplished by DeAndre Jordan, so Allen is one of just six people to ever accomplish this feat.
He was such an integral part of Cleveland’s success in 2025. Allen finds himself in a fascinating spot in the modern NBA. He can’t stretch the defense with his shot and he makes all of his money around the bucket, but somehow, the Cavs have made it work.
On the offensive side of the ball, he has become elite in the pick-and-roll game with Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Ty Jerome, and all of the Cleveland guards. He also has found a home next to budding superstar Evan Mobley. The two have unbelievable chemistry around the basket and have developed a great big-to-big game.
The result is a record-setting year for Allen individually and as a team. The Cavaliers’ bunch is on the doorstep of history. They already proved to be the best team in the Eastern Conference during the regular season and now they have to prove it in the playoffs.
Cleveland is still awaiting their first-round opponent as the Play-In Tournament has yet to tip off. Whoever has to come to Cleveland in the first round is going to be facing a major uphill battle.
To climb the mountaintop, Cleveland is going to need Jarrett Allen to have his best all playoffs. If he can do what he did during the regular season, the Cavs could well be playing basketball in the first week of June.