Cavaliers Star Makes Bold Statement About Career Accomplishments
“Until we have this parade in Cleveland on the floats and a ring on my finger, we haven’t done anything.”
A strong statement was made right from the mouth of Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland as the team is full steam ahead into the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Garland and his back-court mate Donovan Mitchell headlined the latest SLAM Magazine edition and in the feature story, Garland made a statement about what he and his team are feeling as they have all but wrapped up the best record in the Eastern Conference.
This message has been consistent throughout the Cleveland locker room all season long. No matter if it was in the midst of its first 15-game win streak, its second one, or even in the slump it was in during March, it has never taken its eye off the main goal - an NBA Championship.
Garland has certainly done his part to get the Cavaliers to the top of the mountain this season. He is averaging 20.7 points per game while posting the best shooting clip of his career, 47.4 percent along with a 40.4 percent from three. He is just three games away from playing the most games he has ever played in a season, as he is pacing for north of 70.
Even though Cleveland has consistently played great basketball this season, it is still the most doubted team in the league. Not many have the faith that it has what it takes to get over the hump and get to a conference championship and to an NBA Finals.
As the weather turns from winter to spring, the Cavaliers know that it is their time to make their mark. This team is special. They have a special chemistry combined with a unique talent level that makes them contenders for the title.
Just being contenders is not enough for this team. It is championship or bust, and it is almost time to get the job done.