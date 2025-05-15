Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Mentioned in Wild Trade Idea with NBA Finals Contender
Last offseason, there was some speculation that the Cleveland Cavaliers could potentially trade Donovan Mitchell, but they ended up signing him to a max contract extension.
Well, now, after another unceremonious second-round playoff exit, Mitchell's name is being floated in trade conjecture yet again.
Siddhant Gupta of Fadeaway World has proposed a trade in which the Cavaliers would send Mitchell to the Oklahoma City Thunder and receive Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, the 15th overall pick in the NBA Draft and two future first-round draft choices in exchange.
"Pairing Donovan Mitchell with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would instantly form arguably the best backcourt in the league," Gupta wrote. "With two elite shot creators on the roster, OKC's offense could see a solid boost with Mitchell on the team."
That would represent one heck of a haul for Cleveland, which initially sent Lauri Markkanen and a plethora of draft picks to the Utah Jazz in order to land the All-Star back in September 2022.
Of course, the question is whether or not the Thunder would want to surrender that much in exchange for Mitchell, especially given that Oklahoma City could be on the precipice of a potentialy dynasty, at least in the Western Conference.
Mitchell played 71 games this past season, averaging 24 points, five assists and 4.3 rebounds over 31.4 minutes a night on 44.3/36.8/82.3 shooting splits. He earned his sixth straight All-Star selection as a result.
The 28-year-old has now spent three years with the Cavs and has not experienced much success in the playoffs, although he also failed to make it past the second round during his days with the Jazz, as well.
The chances of the Cavaliers actually moving Mitchell are slim to none at this point, but if the Thunder come along and make such an enticing offer, they may listen.