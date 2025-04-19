Cleveland Cavaliers HC Kenny Atkinson Receives Massive Recognition
The addition of Kenny Atkinson to the Cleveland Cavaliers organization took the team to the next level in just his first season. The Cavs were searching for their missing piece, and they found it in their head coach.
On Saturday, Atkinson received the recognition he deserved. He was named the Michael H. Goldberg NBA Coach of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association.
The Cavs had a really good outlook heading into the season, but no one predicted the actual outcome. Cleveland finished as the number one team in the Eastern Conference and was just four games out of the best record in the NBA.
Atkinson orchestrated three of the top five longest winning streaks this season. They set the franchise record with 16 consecutive wins to go along with the franchise tying 15-game win streak that they had to start the season. Those two runs sandwiched a 12-game streak that they had from December to January in the heart of the season.
Not only did Atkinson’s presence manifest on the scoreboard, but it was also evident in the development of the key players on this roster. The evolution of both Darius Garland and Evan Mobley this season is thanks entirely to the environment that Atkinson created.
Now, as Cleveland turns their attention to the NBA Playoffs, Atkinson has the opportunity to even further elevate his name among the coaching ranks. It will be no cake walk getting through the Eastern Conference, and it starts right away with the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. If Cleveland can get by the Heat, they will have to face either the Indiana Pacers or Milwaukee Bucks to set up a potential heavyweight fight with Boston.
The path to the Finals is going to be a tough one, but the Cavaliers have one of the best coaches in the NBA patrolling their sideline.