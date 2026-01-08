Cleveland Cavaliers leading the league in a key category over last five games

Despite a season marked by inconsistency, the Cleveland Cavaliers are finally showing signs that momentum may be shifting in their favor.

While the overall record may not yet reflect a true turnaround, recent performances suggest a team beginning to rediscover its identity, particularly on the defensive end of the floor.

That progress is evident in the Cavaliers’ recent run of form. The quality of performances during that stretch has improved, with the Cavaliers more disciplined and far more competitive than they were earlier in the season.

The most encouraging sign has come in the last five games, where Cleveland has quietly been the best defensive team in the NBA.

During that span, the Cavaliers have allowed just 106.6 points per game, a remarkable figure in a league dominated by high-octane offense.

Defense has long been viewed as the foundation for this roster’s success, and that identity appears to be resurfacing at the right time. The improved defensive intensity has also translated into results, with Cleveland going 4–1 in its five-game stretch.

However, there is still work to be done. The Cavs currently rank 18th in the league in points conceded, giving away 116.8 per game. That middling defensive ranking highlights how damaging earlier struggles were, particularly during periods when injuries disrupted lineup continuity.

And injuries undoubtedly have played a major role in Cleveland’s uneven campaign, but the situation is slowly improving.

Several key players are working their way back into rhythm after injury layoffs, giving the coaching staff more flexibility and balance within the rotation. Max Strus, the main absentee, is sidelined with a foot injury and expected to be out for at least another month, depriving the team of a good spacer and perimeter defender.

The Cavs are also without the services of Dean Wade and Larry Nance Jr., Jaylon Tyson is listed as day-to-day ahead of the clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight (Thursday).

Minnesota will go for its fourth win in a row on Thursday night on its home floor. It marks the start of a home-and-home series between the teams, as they meet again in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon.

But Cleveland’s current form is certainly promising. The most recent outing offered further encouragement, as they secured a 120-116 win over a struggling Indiana Pacers side.

If Cleveland can sustain its defensive commitment and continue to regain health, this season may yet swing decisively in their favor.