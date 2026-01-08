Darius Garland was the man in the last game against the Indiana Pacers. Although it came down to the wire, the Cavs were able to pull out a win late 120-116 moving them to a 21-17 record.

The team looked great. Another game where Lonzo Ball did not play allowed the team to witness another great game from Craig Porter Jr. who had a near triple double off the bench along with two blocks and a steal. He has come into this season as a spark off the bench the team needed.

Thursday night will be a tough challenge for the Cavaliers defensively, as the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-13) are hosting them tonight. Anthony Edwards will always be a tough matchup on defense as he can score from nearly anywhere on the court.

One of the best ways is letting him shoot threes. If this was a few seasons ago that would be the best way but he has really improved his shot making ability from beyond the mid-range. He shoots 80% from the free throw line and playing him a bit more physically could be a way to slow him down.

Physicality is one of the team's weakest spots. That has caught coach Kenny Atkinson's eye a lot more recently as he has discussed it after the last few games when it comes to the team fouling too much and not being physical in a good way.

The Cavaliers are 8-8 on the road this season and the Timberwolves are 13-6 at home.

Where to find the Timberwolves vs. Cavs game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Wolves vs. Cavs Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Dean Wade (knee) is out. Jaylon Tyson (illness) is probable.

Timberwolves: Terrance Shannon Jr. (foot) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan MItchell

Jaylon Tyson

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Wolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Anthony Edwards

Jaden McDaniels

Julius Randle

Rudy Gobert

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Wolves by 2.5

O/U: 240.5

Best Bet: Over 240.5 in total points

Cavaliers 123, Wolves 120: Just going off of head-to-head this is a really tough matchup for the Cavaliers. Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle are going to cause a lot of problems for Mobley and Allen. Jarrett Allen will likely have a harder time as Gobert as the height advantage.

The entire starting lineup can defend well and get stops. It will be up to the Cavs to not get frustrated and find ways to make something happen if they want to win.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Saturday Jan. 10 vs. Minnesota

Monday, Jan. 12 vs. Utah