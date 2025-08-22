Cleveland Cavaliers Should Pursue This Remaining Free Agent
Before we know it, the entire Cleveland Cavaliers team will be back in Independence at the training facility getting ready for the 2025-26 season.
Even though media day and training camp are just around the corner, Cleveland’s front office still has a big decision to make: who will occupy the final roster spot?
At this point in the summer, the majority of high-impact free agents are off the board. Whoever Cleveland brings in will likely have a small role with the team in terms of playing time or a spot in the rotation.
However, there is one player who could be a perfect fit with the Cavaliers, and Koby Altman should be seriously pursuing. That player is Malcom Brogdon.
Brogdon spent last season with the Washington Wizards, averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 28 percent from behind the arc.
Solid number, yes, but Brogdon only played in 24 games due to injuries.
The 32-year-old also played a key role during the Boston Celtics' 2023 NBA championship, and even won Sixth Man of the Year that season.
Throughout Brogdon’s career, he’s gained the reputation of being a solid playmaker and a tremendous defender, which the Cavaliers could desperately need, especially at the start of the season.
Darius Garland could very well miss the start of the regular season as he rehabs from his offseason toe surgery, and the Cavaliers are already considering limiting Lonzo Ball by not having him play in back-to-backs.
After that duo, the Cavaliers have Craig Porter Jr., who they still aren’t sure how he’ll perform in a full, consistent rotation spot.
These unknowns could pave way for Brogdon to receive some signaifnt playing time earlier in the season, possibly even start.
One potential challenge in the Cavaliers' potential pursuit of Brogdon is that they are in a tight financial position as the second apron.
However, a report from earlier in the summer indicated Brogdon may have to take a veteran's minimum prove-it deal to rebuild some of his value on the open market.
Coming to Cleveland, playing a key, but still limited, role of the bench would vastly help the Cavaliers' point guard depth and could be exactly what Brogdon needs to prove to the rest of the NBA he can still be valuable piece to a winning team.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: Cavaliers Face Early Challenge in NBA Schedule
MORE: Cavaliers Among Most Desperate Teams for NBA Title
MORE: Former All-Star Believes Cavaliers' Evan Mobley Has Hit His Ceiling
MORE: The Cleveland Cavaliers Will Be In NBA's Spotlight Next Season
MORE: Cavaliers Get New Win-Loss Projection After NBA Schedule Release