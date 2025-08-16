Cavaliers Get New Win-Loss Projection After NBA Schedule Release
The Cleveland Cavaliers, along with the rest of the NBA, got an official look at their 2025-26 schedule upon it's Thursday release, setting the stage for what to expect from October to April.
For the Cavaliers, the stakes are high this year. They're coming off their best regular season showing since 2009, have clear championship hopes, and will have all eyes focused on what this team can do to rebound in the postseason after a disappointing second-round outing vs. the Indiana Pacers.
It remains to be seen how those playoff expectations pan out, but when it comes to the Cavs' regular season outlook, a first-seeded finish in the East once again seems to be well within the cards.
Following the latest schedule unveil, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey dished out a batch of new record projections for each team in the league, where the Cavaliers rose up with a 57-25 record, which would be good for first in the East.
"Going from Ty Jerome to the oft-injured Lonzo Ball may not equate to seven fewer wins on its own, but the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2024-25 season may have been a bit of an outlier, and 57 wins is still a heck of a campaign. Spoiler alert: That's enough for Cleveland to handily top the Eastern Conference in this predicted universe."
"The Cavs should be a regular-season wins machine for the second year in a row, thanks to a loaded starting five, with four All-Star-caliber players in Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. And because Garland and Mobley are 25 and 24, respectively, it's reasonable to think there's still some room to grow."
57 wins would place the Cavs just a smidge below their finish from last season, but in this case, presented by Bailey, gives them the edge for homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs. Especially with the current state of the conference to surround them, going back-to-back with first-place finishes appears to be the most likely outcome on paper.
The New York Knicks and Orlando Magic could present a decent challenge, and maybe the Atlanta Hawks, but the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers won't be the same teams as last year, and every other candidate beyond that pool has a hurdle, or multiple, that keeps their distance between being a true contender in the conference.
The Cavaliers will have a relatively similar roster as last season, outside of a few rotation pieces, have the same primary four-man core to lean on. And with another playoff run to gather that valuable experience from, there could be a perfect storm brewing for this to be the year for Cleveland.
